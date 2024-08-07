Joe Biden Sets First Big Interview After Dropping Out of 2024 Presidential Race

Joe Biden has hardly disappeared from public life after deciding to step down from the 2024 presidential race in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris — after all, he delivered an Oval Office address on the matter and spoke to press immediately after greeting Americans who freed in an exchange with Russia. However, he has taken a backseat when it comes to media attention and has yet to give his first full interview on the matter… until now.

The 46th POTUS sat down for an interview with CBS News’ chief election and campaign correspondent, Robert Costa, on Wednesday (August 7), and the network will air the conversation this weekend.

The interview between Biden and Costa will air on CBS News Sunday Morning on Sunday, August 11 at 9 a.m. ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

In a press release, the network revealed that the interview is a one-on-one conversation that took place in the White House Wednesday afternoon and centers on “Biden’s decision, his outlook on the country, and a range of other topics, including his reflections on American democracy.”

Costa covered Biden’s career, including traveling on the campaign trail.

Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race on Sunday, July 21, after facing extreme pressure from many political allies, pundits, and other public personalities to step down after his first debate against Republican challenge Donald Trump. He simultaneously endorsed the vice president, who has since secured the votes from the Democratic National Convention to officially become the nominee. She also announced that her running mate will be Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who Biden praised in a social media statement, saying, in part, “The first major decision a party nominee makes is their choice for Vice President. And Kamala Harris has made a great decision in choosing Governor Tim Walz to be her running mate.”

It is unclear at this time whether Harris and Trump will debate. Harris has insisted she will honor the original debate scheduled for ABC, while Trump has decided to pull out of that one and instead propose a Fox News debate.

Joe Biden Speaks to Robert Costa, CBS News Sunday Morning, Sunday August 11, 9 a.m. ET, CBS