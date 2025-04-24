[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 Episode 3 “Paranza Dei Bambini.”]

The good news? While the OCCB does say goodbye to one of its own in the Thursday, April 24, episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime, at least the character is still alive. The fallout of the Organized Crime Control Bureau’s serial killer trucker case leads to Jet (Ainsley Seiger) making a big decision about her future.

After Jet went undercover during the team’s case involving multiple murders by truckers and was nearly strangled to death, she needed to take some time. When Episode 3 begins, she’s told Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) that she needs a few more days. Stabler (Christopher Meloni) then asks Reyes (Rick Gonzalez) where she is, and the other detective shares they broke up a few weeks ago and haven’t talked. The trucker serial killer case really messed her up, Reyes says, and he’s worried. So is Stabler.

Bell then goes to see Jet at home, and it turns out she’s still working the trucker case unofficially, with 148 unsolved murders on every interstate. She’ll be okay once the girls have names, she tells the sergeant, who compliments her police work. Jet reveals that the FBI offered her a full-time gig, but she turned it down. Bell knows she’ll still thinking about it.

“I have a job. I’m not a quitter,” Jet says. Bell reminds and encourages her, “Stabler came to you because you’re the best at what you do. He asked you for a favor, and you gave us four years. This is your first big job, you knocked it out of the park. Sometimes you gotta find a new park, play a new game. It’s okay, you don’t have to stay for us. Do what you gotta do.”

And so with that, Jet is taking a leave, Bell then tells Stabler. She’s not sure how long but “she’s on her own journey.”

When Jet comes in to pack up her stuff, Stabler’s still there and planning to drive her to the bar to make sure she doesn’t skip out on farewell drinks. Though she hates goodbyes, he hugs her and tells her, “I’m going to miss you.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Carisi’s (SVU‘s Peter Scanavino guest stars) Los Santos case falls apart and is dismissed — and right after, Carlo is shot and killed in the courtroom. This leads Stabler to the Cammora and an informant of his from Italy, Isabella Spezzano (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio), who now has a horse farm in America, just like she wanted. While she wants her family out of the Cammora, there’s a link to her grandson Roman’s (Alberto Frezza) brewery. And when Stabler gets home after the farewell drinks with Jet, his son Eli (Nicky Torchia) and his pregnant girlfriend (Kiaya Scott) are walking up as well — just in time for someone to shoot at all of them!

Plus, it looks like Bernadette (Ellen Burstyn) was right and Joe Jr. is in touch with her: Randall (Dean Norris) finds a ringing phone in her room. When no one says anything when he answers, he immediately thinks, “Joey?” The person hangs up.

What did you think of how Organized Crime wrote out Jet? Let us know in the comments section below.

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Thursdays, Peacock