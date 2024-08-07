Charles Cyphers, ‘Halloween’ and ‘Roots’ Actor, Dies at 85

Charles Cyphers, an actor best known for his work in the films of John Carpenter, especially his role as Sheriff Leigh Brackett in the Halloween franchise, has died. He was 85.

According to his manager, Chris Roe, Cyphers passed away on Sunday, August 4, in Tucson, Arizona, after a brief illness. “Charles was an incredibly lovable and sensitive man,” Roe said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The statement continued, “He always had the best stories, and you got a full performance while he told you them. He was a close friend and client for over 20 years.”

Born on July 28, 1939, in Niagara Falls, New York, Cyphers studied acting at Los Angeles City College, Cal State Los Angeles, and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. He made one of his first television appearances on an episode of The Dating Game in 1967, where he competed for a date with Yvonne Craig (who played Batgirl in the 1960s Batman TV series).

Throughout the 1970s, Cyphers appeared in films such as Truck Turner (1974), Vigilante Force (1976), MacArthur (1977), Coming Home (1978), and Gray Lady Down (1978). He also featured in episodes of The F.B.I., The Manhunter, The Six Million Dollar Man, The Bionic Woman, Charlie’s Angels, and The Betty White Show.

One of his most notable TV roles was playing Fred Drake on the groundbreaking 1977 miniseries Roots. He also recurred as shop teacher Al Yaroker on the The WB sitcom Nick Freno: Licensed Teacher from 1996 to 1998.

However, Cyphers is best known for his role as Sheriff Leigh Brackett in Carpenter’s 1978 horror classic Halloween. He reprised the role in 1981 for Halloween II and then 40 years later for 2021’s Halloween Kills.

Cyphers also appeared in other projects from writer-director Carpenter, including Assault on Precinct 13 (1976), the 1978 and 1979 television films Somebody’s Watching Me! and Elvis, The Fog (1980), and Escape From New York (1981).

He is survived by his sister, Patricia.