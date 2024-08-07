A storm has hit WWE in the last year, and that’s Jade Cargill. The company rolled out the red carpet for the big-time talent from the signing announcement, which comes with the pressure to deliver. This is nothing new for Cargill who has learned on the job ever since she made her in-ring debut in AEW alongside Shaquille O’Neal a little over three years ago.

The former basketball player soaked up every experience since then. She continues to grow and evolve on SmackDown through her tag team with Bianca Belair. Someone who also came from an athletic background and went through the WWE system. The two have been a dominant force in the tag division, reigning as champions within a matter of months. Here Cargill opens up about her journey so far.

Jade, how would you sum up your time in WWE up to this point? I feel everything has happened so quickly. Have you gotten a chance to really reflect and appreciate everything?

Jade Cargill: No, not at all. You really don’t have time to breathe. We just came back from Japan. I’m exhausted. That’s what happens when you’re with WWE. You don’t have time to process things. You just have to keep going and going. I haven’t had a chance to sit back and think about what I’ve done here. There are also greater things that are always going on.

I love your team with Bianca Belair. How important has it been to have her as a resource when you’re having an off night where the trolls are out there hitting you hard?

It has been great because she has been at the top of the echelon. First of all, working with her has been an honor and pleasure. Just to be able to really mesh ideas and figure out what works and what doesn’t. If I’m having a hard time, what do you do when you have the hard days? Then I also have Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Ricky Starks. People I can go to and unload and they tell me, “Okay, I’ve been in this industry for so many years. I know how this works.” They’re giving the best advice they can. I think this entire industry has been supportive of my career and what I’m doing. I’m very thankful for that.

One thing I appreciate is your dedication to your presentation. There is so much time and effort that goes into what you and Bianca wear. You’ll both have a look for a promo segment and a different one for a match on the same show. How would you describe your collaboration in this department?

It’s a lot. Believe it or not, we’ve just had the same things in our closets for the majority of our outfits. We are very into fashion. We love touching on subjects that are relevant together. She makes her gear. I don’t. The majority of the time I have to be like, “We have to stick to this because my gear maker has a week to make this. You can make yours tonight.” Just collaborating has been amazing. She has an idea and I have my idea. We just meet in the middle.

I loved the superhero-inspired looks you had back in AEW. What are some of the looks you’ve always wanted to do?

[Bianca] is not big into anime or that world, so I’m trying to get her to mosey over and wear something. I was trying to get her to wear something in Japan. She was like, “Jade, I’m not.”

Like what?

I was trying to do Street Fighter characters. She said, “Hey, I’m not into anime or this, so I’m going to leave that to you guys.” I was like, “Alright, I’m going to do my thing.” But I’m trying to get her to get warm to it. Let’s hope we see it in the future.

We’ve seen your daughter at events over the years. With AEW, the schedule was probably a little bit lighter. How has it been being a mom and managing the demanding schedule of WWE?

It’s a lot, but thankfully WWE is very supportive of the family and making sure you are spending a lot of time with your family. If it wasn’t for my husband Brandon Phillips, there is no way I could do this. Us being in Japan and our daughter being with family members is tough because I always want to see her. But she is able to see me go out here and take names and do something with my life. I love that for her because everything I’m doing is to inspire her for whatever she wants to do with her life.

What’s on your DVR or streaming queue these days?

Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon. I’m catching up and watching that right now. I love everything about it. It’s so cutthroat. My husband is really into it thankfully. Other than that I’ve been reading a lot of books lately because I’ve been trying to get off of social media and that sort of thing. So that’s what it is right now, reading books and House of Dragon.

