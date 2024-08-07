“Be aware,” the teaser for the highly anticipated new Apple TV+ series, Disclaimer, warns.

There is an asterisk to that title, as you can see in the key art below which stresses “Any resemblance to persons living or dead is not a coincidence.” The limited series is a psychological thriller told in seven chapters, written and directed by Alfonso Cuarón, and featuring a star-studded cast.

But what is Disclaimer about? Is it based on a book? When will it premiere? Read on for everything we know.

Who’s starring in Disclaimer?

The thriller stars Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline. Joining them in the ensemble cast are Sacha Baron Cohen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Lesley Manville, Louis Partridge, Leila George, Hoyeon, and Indira Varma as the narrator.

Blanchett also serves as an executive producer, alongside Cuarón, Gabriela Rodriguez, David Levine, the late Steve Golin, Emmanuel Lubezki, Donald Sabourin, and Carlos Morales. Renée Knight serves as co-executive producer. Lubezki and Bruno Delbonnel are directors of photography. The score is composed by Finneas O’Connell.

Is Disclaimer based on a book?

Yes, it is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Renée Knight originally published in 2015. It follows documentary filmmaker Catherine Ravenscroft as a mysterious novel, The Perfect Stranger appears on her nightstand; she has no idea who sent it or how it ended up there. She soon realizes it’s not fiction but rather “re-creates in vivid, unmistakable detail the day Catherine became hostage to a dark secret, a secret that only one other person knew—and that person is dead,” reads the description.

“Now that the past Catherine so desperately wants to forget is catching up with her, her world is falling apart. Plunged into a living nightmare, her only hope is to confront what really happened on that awful day . . . even if the shocking truth might destroy her.”

What is the Apple TV+ series about?

Blanchett stars as acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft who “built her reputation revealing the misdeeds and transgressions of others. When she receives a novel from an unknown author, she is horrified to realize she is now the main character in a story that exposes her darkest secrets,” according to the streaming service.

“As Catherine races to uncover the writer’s true identity, she is forced to confront her past before it destroys both her own life and her relationships with her husband Robert (Cohen) and their son Nicholas (Smit-McPhee).”

When will Disclaimer premiere?

The series premieres on Friday, October 11, with the first two episodes. The rest of the seven-episode series will be released on Fridays, through the finale on November 15.

Is there a trailer?

There’s a teaser, featuring an ominous voiceover—“Beware of narrative and form. Their power can bring us closer to the truth. But because of our own deeply held beliefs, and the judgments that we make, they can also be a weapon with a great power to manipulate. Ladies and gentlemen, be aware.”—and a look at the cast. Watch it above.