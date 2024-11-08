‘Gold Rush’ Resumes, Menendez Brothers ‘Dateline’ Update, ‘Disclaimer’ Finale, Lori Laughlin on ‘Blue Bloods’
Discovery’s Gold Rush is back, mining for a 15th season. Dateline NBC presents an update on the Menendez brothers’ legal case. All is revealed in the finale of Disclaimer on Apple TV+. Lori Laughlin guests on Blue Bloods as an NYPD officer’s widow.
Gold Rush
There’s money to be made in those Klondike mines as the docu-reality series returns for a 15th. But for 29-year-old wunderkind Parker Schnabel, the clock is ticking to get the most from his lucrative Dominion Creek claim before his license expires in six years. The Beets family confronts change when eldest son Kevin decides to strike out on his own. And Rick Ness gets bad news from his landlord, sending his plans into a tailspin.
Dateline NBC
A two-hour Dateline NBC (9/8c) offers the latest news on the Menendez brothers, back in the headlines after Netflix’s recent docudrama. The report includes a new interview with L.A.’s District Attorney George Gascón, who has filed a motion for a resentencing hearing and tells Keith Morrison, “This is not about whether they committed the crime [murdering their parents]. They did. This is about 35 years of rehabilitation under state law. Can they be released safely?”
On ABC’s 20/20 (9/8c), Matt Gutman reports on the investigation into the 2019 murder of firefighter Robbie Doerr in Evansville, Indiana, shot and killed in his own driveway. His widow and her sister’s fiancé were charged in the murder conspiracy. A&E’s Cold Case Files (9/8c) presents a special report on the “The Grim Sleeper,” with Regina Hall narrating the search for a killer terrorizing L.A.’s South Central district in the 1980s.
Disclaimer
The engrossing psychodrama finally exposes the truth in the final chapter, with Catherine (Cate Blanchett) forcing her tormenter Stephen (Kevin Kline) to hear her account of what happened with his son in Italy before his death two decades ago. The explanation about why she waited so long to reveal this dark story will likely and appropriately be a cause for debate, but the fallout is undeniably dramatic as Stephen puts the final act of his revenge plot in motion and Catherine assesses the state of her marriage to Robert (Sacha Baron Cohen) in the aftermath.
La Maison
An even more addictive Apple TV+ series nears the end of its first season, with the penultimate episode of the French-language fashion-house drama staging a corporate takeover of the revered Ledu maison on the eve of new creative director Paloma’s (Zita Hanrot) first ambitious couture show. Battle lines are drawn as rival Rovel leader Diane (Carole Bouquet) savors her moment of triumph, while guarding a medical secret that could change everything.
Blue Bloods
Lori Laughlin guests on the long-running police drama as the widow of an NYPD officer killed in the line of duty. Her move to rescind an award that Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) was set to receive doesn’t sit well with commissioner/father Frank (Tom Selleck). The episode also features the return of Lauren Patten as social worker Rachel Witten, formerly Eddie’s (Vanessa Ray) partner, who may have crossed the legal line in getting help for a mentally ill client.
Inside Friday TV:
- Happy’s Place (8/7c, NBC): Bobbie (Reba McEntire) is working too hard, so tavern cook Emmett (Rex Linn) contrives to give her a day off to go fishing, while her half-sister Isabella (Belissa Escobedo) learns the ropes of bartending from “cocktologist” Gabby (Melissa Peterman). Followed by Lopez vs. Lopez (8:30/7:30c), with a guest appearance by roastmaster Jeff Ross after George (George Lopez) suffers a fall and everyone gives him the “old man” treatment.
- S.W.A.T. (8/7c, CBS): Tense times for 20-Squad on emergency patrol during a city-wide blackout when a terror threat emerges. Fire Country (9/8c) has its own challenges during a heat-induced power outage with the crew attempting an elevator rescue.
- Sweetpea (8/7c, Starz): Lots of twists in the penultimate episode of the dark-comedy thriller, when Rhiannon (Ella Purnell) concocts a plot with her high-profile prisoner that could, as the saying goes, kill two birds with one metaphorical stone.
- Trivia at St. Nick’s (8/7c, Hallmark Channel): When the students go away, the faculty at a Vermont university spends the holidays playing pub trivia, but it takes a while for astronomy professor Celeste (Tammin Sursok) to warm up to her last-minute partner, Max (Brant Daugherty), the football team’s new offensive coordinator.
- Salute to Service 2024: A Veterans Day Celebration (9/8c, PBS): Country-music star Mickey Guyton hosts a tribute to all six branches of the country’s armed forces, with stories of military service and performances by country singer Craig Morgan, bassist Christian McBride, trombonist and singer-songwriter Aubrey Logan with members of the United States Army Field Band and its ensembles including the Six-String Soldiers, the Jazz Ambassadors, the Concert Band and the Soldiers’ Chorus.
- Look Who’s Talking: Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds is the guest on Fat Joe Talks (9/8c, Starz), Michael Douglas goes one-on-one with the host on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher (10/9c), while BBC America’s The Graham Norton Show (11/10c) welcomes Billy Crystal, Pharrell Williams and British actors Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey) and Emily Mortimer.