‘Gold Rush’ Resumes, Menendez Brothers ‘Dateline’ Update, ‘Disclaimer’ Finale, Lori Laughlin on ‘Blue Bloods’

Gold Rush

Season Premiere 8/7c

There’s money to be made in those Klondike mines as the docu-reality series returns for a 15th. But for 29-year-old wunderkind Parker Schnabel, the clock is ticking to get the most from his lucrative Dominion Creek claim before his license expires in six years. The Beets family confronts change when eldest son Kevin decides to strike out on his own. And Rick Ness gets bad news from his landlord, sending his plans into a tailspin.

NBC

Dateline NBC

9/8c

A two-hour Dateline NBC (9/8c) offers the latest news on the Menendez brothers, back in the headlines after Netflix’s recent docudrama. The report includes a new interview with L.A.’s District Attorney George Gascón, who has filed a motion for a resentencing hearing and tells Keith Morrison, “This is not about whether they committed the crime [murdering their parents]. They did. This is about 35 years of rehabilitation under state law. Can they be released safely?”

On ABC’s 20/20 (9/8c), Matt Gutman reports on the investigation into the 2019 murder of firefighter Robbie Doerr in Evansville, Indiana, shot and killed in his own driveway. His widow and her sister’s fiancé were charged in the murder conspiracy. A&E’s Cold Case Files (9/8c) presents a special report on the “The Grim Sleeper,” with Regina Hall narrating the search for a killer terrorizing L.A.’s South Central district in the 1980s.

Apple TV+

Disclaimer

Series Finale

The engrossing psychodrama finally exposes the truth in the final chapter, with Catherine (Cate Blanchett) forcing her tormenter Stephen (Kevin Kline) to hear her account of what happened with his son in Italy before his death two decades ago. The explanation about why she waited so long to reveal this dark story will likely and appropriately be a cause for debate, but the fallout is undeniably dramatic as Stephen puts the final act of his revenge plot in motion and Catherine assesses the state of her marriage to Robert (Sacha Baron Cohen) in the aftermath.

La Maison

An even more addictive Apple TV+ series nears the end of its first season, with the penultimate episode of the French-language fashion-house drama staging a corporate takeover of the revered Ledu maison on the eve of new creative director Paloma’s (Zita Hanrot) first ambitious couture show. Battle lines are drawn as rival Rovel leader Diane (Carole Bouquet) savors her moment of triumph, while guarding a medical secret that could change everything.

CBS

Blue Bloods

10/9c

Lori Laughlin guests on the long-running police drama as the widow of an NYPD officer killed in the line of duty. Her move to rescind an award that Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) was set to receive doesn’t sit well with commissioner/father Frank (Tom Selleck). The episode also features the return of Lauren Patten as social worker Rachel Witten, formerly Eddie’s (Vanessa Ray) partner, who may have crossed the legal line in getting help for a mentally ill client.

