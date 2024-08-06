Julie Chrisley Rejects Chance to Appear in Court for Resentencing Hearing

Julie Chrisley is set for a resentencing hearing on September 25, but the reality star has requested not to appear in person.

As reported by WSB-TV, Julie’s attorney, Alex Little, filed court documents on Wednesday (July 31), explaining why his client wants to avoid appearing in court and would prefer to attend the hearing remotely.

“Because Mrs. Chrisley is presently in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) outside the state of Georgia, BOP likely would transfer her via the transfer facility in Oklahoma City or place her in a van for a lengthy, multiple-hour trip while shackled to facilitate her appearance in court,” Little stated.

The courthouse where the hearing will take place is some 400 miles away from where the reality star is in prison.

Her attorney continued, “Either option would remove Mrs. Chrisley from FMC Lexington for an unnecessarily extended period of time and impose undue physical hardship on her.”

Julie is currently serving a seven-year federal prison sentence at FMC Lexington in Lexington, Kentucky, after she and her husband, Todd Chrisley, were convicted in 2022 for bank fraud and tax evasion.

In June, an appeals court accepted Julie’s appeal. The three-judge panel found there was insufficient evidence that Julie was involved with her husband‘s bank fraud scheme since its conception in 2006. However, Todd’s conviction was upheld, and he will continue his 10-year sentence at the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola.

“Undersigned counsel has corresponded with Mrs. Chrisley’s case manager at FMC Lexington and confirmed that she can be made available to appear remotely for her hearing via video conference,” Little continued in the document. “In this manner, Mrs. Chrisley can participate in the proceedings fully.”

Julie’s hearing is scheduled to take place at the federal courthouse in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, on September 25.

After the appeals court verdict in June, Julie and Todd’s daughter, Savannah Chrisley, took to Instagram, where she called the ruling “a little win” for her family. She also expressed her hopes that her mom could be back home in time for Thanksgiving.

In addition to Julie’s resentencing, the couple’s accountant, Peter Tarantino, who was convicted alongside them, had his sentence reduced by three years. Tarantino will now serve 33 years in prison.