It’s a Port Charles reunion—in Amsterdam! General Hospital star Kelly Monaco reunited with her former co-star Anthony Geary during a trip to Amsterdam, where Geary has a home.

“Visiting my dearest friend… TG,” Monaco captioned the sweet Instagram photo. Their co-stars quickly weighed in about this GH get-together. Maurice Benard (Sonny) commented, “I love you both!” Kimberly McCullough (Robin) wrote, “Legends!!!”

Geary, who spent decades playing the iconic Luke Spencer on General Hospital, left the long-running soap in 2015. He spoke with TV Insider at the time about the reasons behind his departure. After a back surgery, Geary began to realize that his “time is not infinite.”

“I really don’t want to die, collapsing in a heap, on that GH set one day. That wouldn’t be too poetic,” he continued with a laugh. “In fact, it would be poetically incorrect. I have another life and I want time to explore it. Ever since I discovered Amsterdam and made it my home, I have found my artistic and social fulfillment there.”

His GH character was killed off in an offscreen cable car accident in 2022. However, in the soap world, that means a door has been left open should Geary want to sail into Port Charles at some point.

Geary’s onscreen son, Lucky Spencer, will be returning to General Hospital later this summer. Jonathan Jackson, who originated the role, is stepping back into Lucky’s shoes.

In a recent podcast interview, Jackson noted that Genie Francis, who plays Lucky’s mom Laura Spencer, played a “huge” role in his return to the soap. “I got to work with her very briefly in 2015 for those few episodes, but I always thought, ‘Man, I would love to be able to really get to work with her again.’ That definitely came into play,” he said.

