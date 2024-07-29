The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

General Hospital’s era of bringing back beloved characters continues. Emma Samms is set to return as the one and only Holly Sutton. Variety was the first to report the news.

Holly will arrive back in Port Charles in early September. Further details about her return remain under wraps.

Holly was last seen in 2023 when she returned to Port Charles for a brief visit. There, she crossed paths with her on-again, off-again love, Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers). Despite their history, this supercouple didn’t get back together. After her Port Charles pit stop, Holly left for Australia to help out her son, Ethan (James Ryan).

Rogers has appeared in a handful of GH episodes this year, so it’s likely we’ll get to see Robert and Holly share the screen again. Samms previously told TV Insider that she still has hope for Robert and Holly to get back together at some point in the future. “I think the audience is still rooting for [Robert and Holly]. I know they are. The audience is there,” she said ahead of General Hospital’s 60th anniversary special.

Samms originated the role of Holly in 1982. The actress has appeared on the long-running soap for stretches over the past 40 years. Ahead of her 2022 return, Samms dealt with health issues after contracting COVID-19 and had to postpone her initial comeback date.

Samms’ return comes on the heels of other major GH alums coming back to Port Charles as well. Jonathan Jackson is set to reprise the iconic role of Lucky Spencer, a role he originated as a child. Rick Hearst will be returning as Ric Lansing after an eight-year hiatus.

How do you feel about Holly’s return to General Hospital? Do you think Holly and Robert will reunite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

