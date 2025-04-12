‘The Last of Us’ Returns, Look ‘Who’ Else Is Back, Flashbacks on ‘Dark Winds’ and ‘Gemstones’

HBO

The Last of Us

Season Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: We’ve become unhappily accustomed to long waits between seasons of too many shows. But few have been more eagerly anticipated than the return after two years of this gripping, emotionally wrenching and unbearably suspenseful adaptation of the post-apocalyptic video game. The story picks up five years later, with Ellie (the astonishing Bella Ramsey) a child no longer, preparing for the fights ahead in a world overrun by “infected” human mutant monsters. “Don’t pull punches,” she tells her trainer. The series certainly doesn’t, and the body blows to the soul come early and often. But what distinguishes The Last of Us is its attention to emotional detail, especially in regard to Ellie’s turbulent relationship with her mentor and father figure, Joel, played by a soulful Pedro Pascal. (See the full review.)

Lara Cornell / BBC Studios / Disney / Bad Wolf

Doctor Who

Season Premiere

SATURDAY: Like Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, all that a nurse named Belinda Chambers (Varada Sethu) wants is to return to Earth after being kidnapped into outer space by alien robots. The only one who can get her home is the Fifteenth Doctor, played for a second exhilarating season by the magnetic Ncuti Gatwa. Belinda uses the word “ridiculous” several times during their first encounter, which this effervescent Doctor no doubt considers a compliment. And while she may be among the more reluctant of his companions, we can’t wait to see where the TARDIS takes them next.

Michael Moriatis/AMC

Dark Winds

9/8c

SUNDAY: A remarkable episode of the evocative mystery series based on Tony Hillerman’s novels sends its Navajo hero, Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), on a hallucinatory journey into his past. With a Native American myth as a framework, Leaphorn confronts troubling memories of a fiend from his childhood while pursuing a supposed monster who’s been haunting his latest case. The symbols and metaphors make for potent drama as Leaphorn comes to realize, “There’s no such thing as monsters. There’s just people who do bad things and other people who do bad things to stop them.”

Connie Chornuk / HBO

The Righteous Gemstones

10/9c

SUNDAY: Another blast from the past as the irreverent comedy flashes back to 2002 for an entire episode that explores the friendship of matriarch Aimee-Leigh Gemstone (Jennifer Nettles) and Lori Milsap (Megan Mullally), her best friend who in the present day has started a relationship with Aimee-Leigh’s widowed husband, Eli (John Goodman). The tone gets serious when Lori flees her troubled marriage to Cobb (Michael Rooker), who operates an alligator farm, and begins recording a new album with Aimee-Leigh. Cobb’s jealousy of the Gemstones reaches a fever pitch, which resonates into the future. Check out the spot-on casting of the kids playing the younger versions of the Gemstone offspring, who were just as obnoxious and combative back then. Heaven help them all.

Nicole Weingart/NBC

Suits LA

9/8c

SUNDAY: Every time Gabriel Macht appears in this spinoff as the original series’ leading man Harvey Specter, I keep wishing he’d bring some of that show’s playful spirit with it. But he’s still trapped in Ted’s (Stephen Amell) dour storyline about the former prosecutor’s vendetta against a mob boss in a case that derailed his career. In the 2010 timeline, Ted puts Harvey on the spot to bolster his case when the trial hits a roadblock. In 2025 L.A., Ted is pressuring Amanda (Maggie Grace) to lead his depleted firm’s criminal division, while his entertainment head Erica (Lex Scott Davis) clashes with the new head of HR (Mad Men‘s Rich Sommer).

INSIDE WEEKEND TV:

ON THE STREAM:

The Last Supper (streaming on Pure Flix): On Palm Sunday, a movie recreating the final days of Jesus Christ (Jamie Ward) makes its streaming debut.

(streaming on Pure Flix): On Palm Sunday, a movie recreating the final days of Jesus Christ (Jamie Ward) makes its streaming debut. MobLand (streaming on Paramount+): Mob family fixer Harry (Tom Hardy) goes into damage control mode to protect his own family and the Harrigans when rival mobster Richie Stevenson (Geoff Bell) reacts explosively to his son’s disappearance.