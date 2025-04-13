‘The Chosen’s 10 Most Miraculous Moments

Emily Aslanian
Comments
Jonathan Roumie in 'The Chosen'
The Chosen
The Chosen: The Last Supper

The Chosen: The Last Supper

Easter Collector's Edition

$14.99
Buy Now

The Chosen is no stranger when it comes to depicting miraculous events onscreen, but which among them are the most impressive?

While it may seem silly to compare miracles, we can’t help but rank the show’s very best. Below, scroll down for a closer look at the show’s most jaw-dropping miracles so far. And let us know if you’re favorites make the top ranking in the comments section below.

The Chosen, Season 5, Premiered in Theaters, Friday, March 28

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s The Chosen: Special Easter Issue. For a deep-dive into the wildly popular series and its upcoming fifth season, pick up a copy of the issue available on newsstands and order online here.

The Chosen Healing of Shula And Barnaby
The Chosen

10. Healing of Shula and Barnaby

Season 3, Episode 6

Jesus (Jonathan Roumie) heals many over the duration of the series, but one of the sweetest is this third-season moment when he cures old pals Shula and Barnaby (Anne Beyer and Aalok Mehta, right). “You have so much to do, Rabbi,” Shula says, explaining why she never asked Him to heal her blindness before. “So many people need you more.” And yet, Jesus heals her — and Barnaby’s leg — in the joyous scene.

The Chosen Healing The Paralytic in Capernaum
The Chosen

9. Healing the Paralytic in Capernaum

Season 1, Episode 6

Disciple Tamar (Amber Shana Williams) makes a big entrance here when, after seeing Jesus cure a leper on the road, she is determined to bring her friend Ethan (Noé de la Garza, center), paralyzed since childhood, to Him. But it’s harder than it sounds: Jesus is preaching inside a home, and all the entryways are blocked by people. So, she has Ethan lowered through the roof. Jesus heals the man, and adds: “I say to you, My son, rise, pick up your bed and go home.”

Jonathan Roumie as Jesus healing Gaius' son in The Chosen
The Chosen

8. Healing of Gaius' Son

Season 4, Episode 4

Like the story of the faith of the centurion in Matthew 8: 5–13, Roman Gaius (Kirk B.R. Woller, above right, with Roumie) is brought before Jesus to ask Him for help. But here, the sick servant he asks Jesus to heal is also Gaius’ illegitimate son. “Lord,” says the kneeling Praetor of Capernaum, “I am not worthy to have You come into my home. But You only need to say the word, and he will be healed.” Amazed at his incredible faith, Jesus cures the boy from afar.

Zhaleh Vossough as Veronica in The Chosen
The Chosen

7. Healing of Veronica

Season 3, Episode 5

Veronica (Zhaleh Vossough, above), an outcast from Caesarea Philippi, was shunned after an illness caused her to bleed for 12 years. When we meet her, she is convinced that the smallest touch from Jesus will end her ailment, and brushes her hand across His garment in the crowded street. Jesus senses her healing and calls out, “Who touched me?” She tells her story, and He understands. “Go now in peace,” He says. “Your faith has made you well.”

Jonathan Roumie as Jesus turning water into wine in The Chosen
The Chosen

6. Turning Water to Wine

Season 1, Episode 5

This well-known Gospel of John story occurs when Jesus is attending a wedding in Cana with his mother, Mary (Vanessa Benavente). It’s Mary who asks Jesus to help when the wine runs out. “Everyone, please step outside,” Jesus announces to the room before getting to work. Plunging his hand into the water basin, Jesus lifts his hand, and it is dripping red wine. This miracle leads to two new disciples: Thomas (Joey Vahedi) and Ramah (Yasmine Al-Bustami).

Dennis Apergis as Jesse in The Chosen - Healing at Bethesda
The Chosen

5. Healing at Bethesda

Season 2, Episode 4

Hopeless paralytic Jesse (Dennis Apergis, above, with Roumie), injured after falling from a tree as a child, meets Jesus after many years of sorrow, trying to heal himself at the Pool of Bethesda, a powerful spring. “Do you want to be healed?” Jesus asks. “You don’t need this pool. You only need Me.” Jesus heals the emotional Jesse, while disciple John (George H. Xanthis) scrawls the story in his notebook for his future Gospel.

The Chosen Miracle of the Fish
The Chosen

4. Miracle of the Fish

Season 1, Episode 4

After a long night of fishing with nothing to show for it, Simon (Shahar Isaac) and his brother Andrew (Noah James) encounter Jesus on the shore. He tells them to “put [the net] down for a catch.” Andrew rushes to obey, but Simon doubts. They throw it in, and the boat nearly capsizes from the swell of fish. After seeing his error, Simon falls at Jesus’ feet. “I’m sorry,” he sobs. “We waited for You for so long, we believed, but my faith…anything you ask, I will do.”

Jonathan Roumie as Jesus and Alaa Safi as Simon Z in The Chosen - Feeding of the 5000
The Chosen

3. Feeding of the 5,000

Season 3, Episode 8

The Son of God preaches under the hot sun for hours, and as captivated as His audience may be, they still need nourishment. With just five loaves of bread and two fish, Jesus (Roumie, right, with Alaa Safi‘s disciple Simon Z) multiplies the food in front of the disbelieving disciples, feeding the 5,000. Thomas, who was present for Jesus turning water into wine, notes, “This feels familiar.” And Jesus cheekily admits, “Maybe.”

The Chosen Raising Lazarus
The Chosen

2. Raising Lazarus

Season 4, Episode 7

Jesus is devastated at the news of his oldest friend Lazarus’ (Demetrios Troy) death. He returns to Bethany for His last and greatest public miracle. “Did I not tell you that if you believed, you would see the glory of God?” Jesus says to Lazarus’ sister Martha (Sophia Blum, above, third from left), who tells Jesus that her brother has been dead for four days. “Your only priority in this moment is faith,” he adds. The stone blocking the tomb is removed, and Lazarus steps out.

Jonathan Roumie as Jesus walking on the water in The Chosen
The Chosen

1. Walking on Water

Season 3, Episode 8

It doesn’t get more powerful than this. The Apostles are caught in choppy waters while traveling back to Capernaum after the feeding of the 5,000, and suddenly, Jesus appears standing on the water. At first, they think they’re seeing a ghost. “Don’t be afraid — it’s Me!” Jesus shouts.

The Chosen (2019)

Jonathan Roumie




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Skye P. Marshall as Olympia in the 'Matlock' Season 1 Episode 17, 'Tricks of the Trade – Part 1'
1
‘Matlock’ Finale Photos: Olympia Investigates, Sarah Goes to Court
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni on Law & Order: SVU
2
Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni Attend NBA Game Before Benson-Stabler Reunion
3
‘The Last of Us’ Returns for Season 2: Get Scoop With TV Guide Magazine’s Special Issue
Bowen Yang, Bowen Yang as JD Vance on 'Saturday Night Live'
4
Bowen Yang Begged ‘SNL’ Boss Lorne Michaels to Not Make Him Play JD Vance
Made for Love - Cristin Milioti
5
Cristin Milioti Demands ‘Justice’ for Shelved Max Series ‘Made for Love’