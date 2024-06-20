‘Yellowstone’ Finally Sets Return Date for Season 5 Part 2

The Dish on the Duttons For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Yellowstone Newsletter:

It’s time to get back in the saddle. After months of waiting, we finally know when Yellowstone will return for the second half of Season 5.

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 will officially premiere on Sunday, November 10 at 9/8c on Paramount Network, the network announced Thursday, June 20. This date has special meaning for the franchise, as it is the six-year anniversary of the Yellowstone series premiere, which aired on this day in 2018. The November release window was previously announced, but the exact date is the latest update.

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 is currently filming in Montana. While the series will return on the cable channel in the U.S., Yellowstone will premiere on Paramount+ in Canada on November 10, the U.K. on November 11, and in Latin America, Brazil, and France later in November. Paramount teased the show’s return with a fiery teaser featuring the Yellowstone logo (see above).

Today’s announcement didn’t include any information on Kevin Costner’s possible involvement in the episodes currently in production. It also didn’t indicate what other Yellowstone cast is returning for the new episodes, but it’s safe to assume that would include Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, and Kelsey Asbille. Additional stars throughout the series include Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Jefferson White, Piper Perabo, and more.

Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, a long line of ranchers who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect — the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders — an expanding town, an Native American reservation, and America’s first national park.

The series is created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, who also executive produce. It’s also executive produced by Art Linson, Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, Stephen Kay, Michael Friedman, Christina Voros, and Keith Cox and is a product of MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

Yellowstone, Season 5 Part 2 Premiere, Sunday, November 10, 9/8c, Paramount Network