‘Big Brother’ Sneak Peek: Tucker Bizarrely Interrogates Lisa (VIDEO)

Tucker Des Lauriers might be a marketing and sales executive by day, but apparently, he moonlights as a CIA analyst… or so he’d have Lisa Weintraub believe, at least.

In this new clip from Thursday’s (August 1) new episode (embedded above) of Big Brother 26, Tucker confronts Lisa about his suspicions that she voted for Matt Hardeman to be evicted last week and that she is secretly armed with a power-up advantage.

“Where are you at? Because I think I’m onto your game. I do know you voted for Matt. I do know you have a power-up, so let’s talk,” he casually says, cornering her on the balcony.

“Tucker, seriously? None of that is true,” Lisa insists.

“Then I already know you’re lying,” Tucker insists. “You voted for Matt, and you have the power-up.”

Lisa did, of course, vote for Matt, and she admits as much in the confessional portion of the clip. But she still maintains she doesn’t have any kind of hidden advantage. Tucker won’t be deterred, though, and says he can read right through her thanks to his very special training.

“I’ve studied human behavior and psychology for over 10 years,” he warns. When Lisa points to her own history of tutelage in the discipline of sociology, he takes it a step further, saying, “That’s cool. I’ve studied with the CIA to go undercover. I know how people cover things up. I know how to read people’s body movements. I know a lot more about that than I think you do.”

Looks like Secret Agent Tucker is ready to accept a new mission of taking Lisa out of the game next.

Big Brother, Wednesdays, Thursdays & Sundays, 8/7c, CBS