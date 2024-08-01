Randal Malone, Star of MTV Game Show ‘Singled Out,’ Dies at 66

Actor Randal Malone, who served as president of the Southern California Motion Picture Council for two decades and played a “film star” on the MTV dating game show Singled Out, has died. He was 66.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Malone passed away on Sunday, July 28, at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Los Angeles, California, after a long battle with kidney disease.

Born on May 29, 1958, in Owensboro, Kentucky, Malone began his acting career touring with various theater companies, which included stints on Broadway. He moved to Los Angeles in the late 1980s and landed roles in several low-budget films, such as Point Dume, Alien Force, and Sunset After Dark.

He is perhaps best known for his appearances on the MTV dating show Singled Out, where he portrayed various characters across the show’s three seasons. His most memorable was “Film Star Randal Malone,” who appeared as a sort of male equivalent of Norma Desmond from Sunset Boulevard.

Malone also hosted segments for the Game Show Network. His last on-screen credits came in 2018 in the movies Sunset Society, This Is Our Christmas, and Impact Event.

Over the years, he became close friends with many actors of Hollywood’s Golden Age, including Margaret O’Brien, silent-film star Anita Page, Rose Marie, and Jerry Maren. According to THR, he played backgammon with Lucille Ball, served as a pallbearer at Ann Miller‘s funeral, and delievered a keynote speech at Ginger Rogers‘ funeral.

Outside of his on-screen appearances, Malone was the president of the charitable organization Southern California Motion Picture Council. He also served as the primary caregiver for his ailing grandmother and assisted at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills.

Survivors include his mother, Shirley; brothers Donald and James; sister Allison; and his partner of 38 years, Michael Schwibs. A memorial service is being planned.