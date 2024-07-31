‘The Bachelor’ Contestant Hailey Merkt Dies at 31

Will You Accept This News? For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Bachelor Newsletter:

Hailey Merkt, a contestant who appeared on the 21st season of The Bachelor in 2016, has died. She was 31.

News of Merkt’s death was confirmed on Tuesday, July 30, in a statement posted to her Instagram page. According to her GoFundMe page, she died on Friday, July 26, following a battle with leukemia.

“It is with broken hearts we share that our beloved Hailey has passed away after a courageous fight for her life,” read the post on Merkt’s Instagram page. “Hailey faced this journey with unimaginable strength, grace, and selflessness. Her determination, courage, and will to live surpassed every timeline the doctors gave her, and she chose to spend her final moments surrounded by loved ones and doing what she cherished most with no regrets.”

The post continued, “She will forever be remembered as anything but boring, always hysterically funny, and as someone who lived fully in the present moment Hailey embraced life with an unmatched zest; her beautiful spirit has touched countless lives.”

“Hailey will be profoundly missed by all who knew her,” the tribute added. “Her laughter, her love, and her vibrant spirit have left an undeniable mark on our hearts. While we grieve her loss, we find comfort in knowing that her spirit will live on in all the lives she touched. Rest in peace, Hailey.”

According to a recent update on her GoFundMe page, Merkt underwent a bone marrow transplant and “was told she had nine months to not even think about cancer.”

“But in truth she only had 6 weeks before she got the terrible news that leukemia cells were back and moving fast,” the update explained. Her first reaction was to say, ‘I don’t care about myself anymore, but I can’t bear being the cause of so much pain for the people I love.'”

The update continued, “She had such clarity and independence and grace. She decided she wanted to live every last minute she had to the fullest: being with the people she loved and doing the things she loved, and she loved doing so many simple things.”

Merkt appeared on Season 21 of The Bachelor, trying to win the affection of leading man Nick Viall. She was eliminated in Week 2.

Vanessa Grimaldi, who won Season 21, commented on Merkt’s Instagram post, writing, “Our beautiful girl!! This news broke me. You are such a light, your beautiful big smile will always be something I remember. Always. Rest easy, friend! Sending big hugs to your loved ones.”

She is survived by her mother, Michele Merkt, and her siblings, Jenny and Kyle.