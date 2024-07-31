Joe Rogan has weighed in on this year’s presidential election, revealing who he believes will win this fall. Rogan discussed the matter on a recent episode of his show The Joe Rogan Experience with guest Michael Malice. The episode aired Tuesday, July 30.

Despite his often conservative leaning opinions, Rogan predicts Vice President Kamala Harris will take the presidency.

“She’s gonna win,” he said in the episode.

Rogan cites the positive media coverage Harris has been receiving since it was announced that Joe Biden would no longer be running for President on July 21. He believes her favorable coverage has made her the most popular candidate.

“She’s the least popular Vice President of all time, and then in a moment, a moment in time, all of sudden she’s our solution,” Rogan said. “She’s our hero. Everybody’s with her. All these social media posts about her. Try googling a negative story on her, you won’t find one.”

He also references the increase in anti-Trump sentiments among voters this term, saying that he believes Hillary Clinton would beat the former president Donald Trump if she were running this year.

“I feel like we are in this very bizarre time where people are giving into the bull**** in a way way that I never suspected people would before,” Rogan said. “They just want no Trump, no matter what, and they’re willing to gaslight themselves…I think Hillary could win.”

His podcast The Joe Rogan Experience is credited with popularizing long-form conversation video podcasting. With over 2000 episodes, each an average of two to three hours, Rogan engages in conversations with his guests that cover current events, comedy, politics, philosophy, science, martial arts, and more. Previous guests on the show include Elon Musk, Mike Tyson, Lance Armstrong, Bill Burr, Jay Leno, and Snoop Dogg.

A commentator for the UFC and a four-time tae kwon do state champion, the Boston native has additionally hosted the reality series Fear Factor in 2011 and 2012. He also played Joe Garrelli on the NBC comedy series NewsRadio. He first caught the attention of casting directors of the 1994 sitcom Hardball in which he portrayed a tactless, young baseball player.