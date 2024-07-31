While in Paris to cover this year’s Summer Olympics, Al Roker found a moment to spend quality time with his daughter–and a whole lot of croissants.

Roker’s daughter Leila, who has lived in the city for seven years, led the croissant food tour, which was broadcasted on Wednesday, July 31. In true dad fashion, Roker named her the “croissant crawl queen.” They were accompanied by Today co-host Craig Melvin.

Leila Roker, the daughter of TODAY’s Al Roker, who has been living in Paris for years, takes Al and Craig Melvin on a “croissant crawl” to try some of the famous flaky pastries around town pic.twitter.com/W6ZGJ5jRXo — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 31, 2024

The trio first stopped at Chez Meunier, a bakery that Leila cited was voted the best croissant in 2023. During an interview for the segment, the pastry chef said their pastries are special due to their use of “special butter” in addition to a “special technique.”

Melvin was the biggest fan of Chez Meunier, saying that the pastry “might be the best croissant in Paris.”

Afterwards, the group ventured to Maison Louvard. home of the viral crookie, a mashup of a croissant and chocolate chip cookie dough. Roker was impressed.

“I like this!” he exclaimed upon his first bite.

Then, the three croissant connoisseurs made their way to Philippe Conticini to try the “biggest croissant in Paris.” The pastry is known as the XXL Croissant.

Taking up nearly the size of the table they were sitting at, the final croissant got a laugh from the group as they took in the spectacle of its size.

“It’s delicious!” Leila confirmed.

At the end of the segment, joined in the studio by co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, Leila was praised by her father and Melvin for being a great guide as the group snacked on the remaining spoils of the day. Melvin even called Leila “the hostess with the mostess.”

He asked Leila how she felt about Paris and France as a whole after living in the country for the past seven years. The 25-year-old made it clear she has yet to tire of the city and all it has to offer.

“No, the Eiffel Tower never gets old,” she said. “It’s actually incredible.”

Leila and Al aren’t the only Rokers in Paris for this year’s Olympics. Al’s wife and Leila’s mother Deborah Roberts is also in Paris covering the Games for ABC News. In an interview with People, Leila noted she was grateful for the time she gets to spend with her family this summer.

“It’s been just really nice having kind of a reunion with the family and getting to see events,” she said. “And I think Paris really rose to the occasion.”