'Jeopardy!' Names Colin Jost as Host of 'Pop Culture' Spinoff

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 18: Colin Jost hosts the 2023 PEN America Literary Gala at American Museum of Natural History on May 18, 2023 in New York City.
For Pop Culture Jeopardy! the host will be someone whose name (either intentionally or conveniently) rhymes with “host”: Colin Jost.

Yep, Prime Video and Sony Pictures Television announced on Wednesday (July 31) that the Saturday Night Live “Weekend Update” star will take the podium to host the new spinoff created specifically for the streamer.

In a statement, the studio’s president of game shows, Suzanne Prete, said of the selection, “Colin’s sharp wit and intelligence epitomize Pop Culture Jeopardy! He’s smart and quick, like our contestants, and we know he’ll be able to keep up with them while making this new series his own. We could not be happier that he is joining us for this new journey.”

As for what Jost himself had to say of the new gig? “What is: I’m excited.”

Pop Culture Jeopardy! was announced in May as a twist on the classic quiz show’s “answer-and-question” format, with teams of three competing (instead of solo challengers and champions) in a tournament-style event for the grand prize.

The official description maintains that contestants will “need to be experts in categories from Alternative Rock to The Avengers; Broadway to MMA; Gen Z to Zendaya” if they hope to succeed.

Previously, rumors abounded that former ESPN host Katie Nolan might nab the role as she expressed her interest in it.

The newest Jeopardy! spinoff is produced by Michael Davies. It’s the latest in a growing list of offshoots that also includes Rock & Roll Jeopardy!Sports Jeopardy!, and Jep! in addition to Jeopardy! Masters and Celebrity Jeopardy!.

A premiere date for Pop Culture Jeopardy! has not yet been announced. However, the show’s first test submission period recently came to a close on July 26. Meanwhile, Jeopardy! will return for its Season 41 premiere on September 9.

To celebrate the news, here’s a look at Jost’s reaction to being a clue on Jeopardy! twice.

