‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Slam Season 40 as ‘Worst Ever’ & Blast ‘Endless Tournaments’

Season 40 of Jeopardy! came to an end on July 26. Now fans of the show have been having their say about what went down these past few months. And many aren’t happy, to say the least.

In fact Season 40, the first season to be formally solo-hosted by Ken Jennings, spurred a heated debate on Jeopardy! sub-Reddit, in which one user began online discourse under the title “Worst season of Jeopardy! ever?” Their disdain for the season stemmed from tournament coverage, the redundancy of players, and what they said was a poor job done by the production team of the series.

“This had to be the worst season I’ve ever seen,” wrote the user. “The constant, unending tournament played for very small stakes…the same people playing, over and over…It’s really on the production team. They’ve done a poor job this season…They should have just aired reruns.”

The user did acknowledge the challenges the show had to face given the 2023 WGA Strike that impacted the show’s ability to create new competitions for fresh contestants. Earlier this year, the Jeopardy! showrunners admitted to being limited to not being able to air games featuring new players until April 2024.

Some fans in the thread agreed with this user’s take, seconding that it was not the strongest season for the game show, much of the reason being attributed to the tournaments.

“The endless tournaments were not the best,” a user wrote. “First time I was somewhat indifferent to watching each night. Hopefully a better mix next season.”

“I did get tired of the tournaments,” wrote another. “I understand why it was done, and I’m looking forward to Season 41.”

Other fans in the thread took to the comments section to share their own takes on the season, many defending the series as having managed a difficult situation to the best of their ability.

“They managed to have a full season despite a writer’s strike,” dissented a user. “If you don’t want to watch, then don’t watch.”

“There was absolutely no solution to the writer’s strike that would have made everyone happy. None. Zero,” wrote another. “Whether we think this was the best solution, it was a solution. I’m grateful the strike is over, writers made some meaningful gains.”

“The reasons for the tournaments made sense,” another user wrote. “I agree it did take away a bit of the normal Jeopardy! momentum, but it hasn’t been nearly as bad as hearing the people who whine about it here as if the production team are monsters for providing anything but perfection.”

Season 40 contestants took to the thread themselves, one of them being Justin Brandt, who wrote: “My bad.”

The comment received 16 up-votes (or likes) and was even responded to in kind by a fan of the show.

“Seriously, you should be proud for making it onto the show,” the user wrote.

Season 40’s finale saw a new champion, Rachel Bradley, who won her game with a total score of $23,597. For its summer programming, the series will be airing reruns of the 2024 Tournament of Champions as well as the 2024 Invitational Tournament. The first episode of the reruns was broadcasted last night, airing the fourth episode of the 2024 Tournament of Champions. Jeopardy! will return for a regularly programmed Season 41 on September 9, 2024.

Jeopardy! Season 41 Premiere, September 9, check local listings