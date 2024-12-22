‘Landman’: Michelle Randolph Teases More Romance & What Ainsley Needs to Be Happy

[Warning: The following post contains MAJOR spoilers for Landman Episode 7, “All Roads Lead to a Hole.”]

Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) might have his hands more than full with the many dangerous elements of his job, but the women in his life have to find ways to keep themselves occupied in the latest episode of Landman. After Cooper (Jacob Lofland) is released from the hospital, Angela (Ali Larter) and Ainsley (Michelle Randolph) decide to drop in on an old folks home and liven up the place a bit just for kicks before mom swindles a few pool sharks at the saloon.

Their lives aren’t all footloose and fancy-free, though. Ainsley is still working to make herself feel at home — in the arms of a star football player, of course (an accidental wink to her on-screen mom’s old role in Varsity Blues?). Even Angela is unhappy about Ainsley being out ’til the wee hours of the night with her new beau, and Tommy is certainly miffed by finding them mid-hookup. But is there any kind of future with this guy, and can Ainsley ever really be happy in Texas? TV Insider caught up with actress Michelle Randolph to try and understand Ainsley Norris’ perspective more and to find out what’s next for the wild child character.

What is it about Ainsley that she’s going along with it to move to Texas?

Michelle Randolph: You know, I think that she really wants to get to know her dad. She has such a, I’d say, best friend relationship with her mom, and she wants to know who her dad is. And I think as she gets older, she’s kind of realizing that there are different perspectives in life, and her dad is very grounding, and I think that feels good to be around, and she feels safe with him.

In the beginning of the series, she breaks up with her boyfriend because of something her dad said, and then in this most recent episode, he kind of gives her trouble about what she’s doing with her boyfriend again. Do you think she’s gonna be able to go along with this more conservative dad thing for very long?

She definitely respects her dad, and I think it’s natural as someone’s growing up and figuring out who they are and where their boundaries lie that a dad figure is obviously going to be protective. And I think that she appreciates it even if she fights against it. It’s kind of just their dynamic. But I do think that she hears him, even if she acts like she doesn’t. She does.

Cooper and Tommy are very similar. So why does Ainsley hate Cooper so much?

You know, I’m not entirely sure yet. That was a note that both Jacob Lofland and I got, which is funny because we get along so well in real life. He’s one of my best friends now. But our characters are, I think, a very extreme sibling relationship.

We learned in this recent episode that Victor was willing to pay child support for Ainsley. How does she feel about him?

I have my own theories as I developed the character for Ainsley and read Episode 7. But I think that’s something that we are kind of going to discover as the series goes on.

Do you think she’s happy that Angela and Tommy are trying to work it out?

Absolutely. Those are the two people she loves most in the world, and to see two people that you love most, that you care so much about, be together, that’s her wildest dreams come true, and I don’t think she ever thought it was a possibility.

So is she optimistic that it will work out?

She has a really positive perspective on life, and I believe that she’s going to encourage both of them to stay together and be together because ultimately, that makes her the happiest.

What does it say about Ainsley and Angela and their relationship that their idea of a day of fun was going and doing that at the old folks home, giving them a makeover and a fun day?

I mean, they just like making people feel good. And I love that storyline because it gives them, I think, a purpose, especially Angela. They’re finding themselves in Midland. It’s a completely different way of life than living in a Lido the way they were. And so for them to come to Midland and find something that’s not shopping or something that you would typically think they were doing — maybe going to the country club and having too many margaritas — I just think brings a humanity to both of them.

What do you think it’s gonna take for them both, but especially Ainsley, to really feel at home here?

Just having her family together does it, and having a stable family and seeing her parents get along. Also, once she gets started in school. She’s a very easygoing person, so I think she already feels at home.

How does she really feel about Ariana? You can tell she’s not super sold on her.

She’s definitely weary of it. She doesn’t know anything. So she’s still figuring out how she feels, and she is — I mean, you should, you care about your brother. And I think, too, when she sees Ariana breastfeeding, she’s trying to connect the dots. “What is this dynamic? Does my brother have a child? Is he dating someone with a child? What’s happening?”

Looking forward, what else should we expect to see from her throughout this season?

She just continues to grow up and establish herself in Midland and spend time with her parents and get to know this new boy that she’s into, and we get to see her be her wild child, 17-year-old self.

Does she like him for more than his potential title?

After one day? I don’t think it’s possible to like him for more than what she sees on the outside. But as the characters spend more time together, I do think that there is hopefully a depth there for both of them.

This isn’t your only Taylor Sheridan show. You’re also in 1923. Can you tease anything about Season 2?

It was worth the wait for us. As an actor, it was so hard to go two years when I didn’t know what [would happen]. I hadn’t read the script until we really started filming. So I just think that people are going to love this season a lot.

Landman, Sundays, Paramount+