“Anything worth having is worth fighting for,” Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren) says in the new trailer for 1923‘s upcoming second season, and it certainly seems like the Duttons have a fight on their hands.

The full-length trailer (watch below) for the Yellowstone prequel’s second installment debuted on Sunday (January 19) during the NFL AFC Division Championship game. The video sees Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) and his wife Cara preparing for war as the wealthy elite threaten their Montana ranch.

“We begin making Montana into a playground for the elite,” Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton) says as he unveils plans to turn the Dutton ranch into a ski resort for the rich and powerful.

This sets Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar), “a war hero and stone killer,” on a race home to save his family and the ranch. In one clip, Cara says, “I pray Spencer can get here.”

“Time to build that army you promised me,” Whitfield tells one of his colleagues, Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn).

That’s when the action picks up, as men descend on the Dutton ranch armed with weapons. However, it appears the Duttons are ready to fight back, as we see Cara sniping enemies from an upstairs window. “Of all the things I’ve had to do for this ranch, this takes the cake,” she says.

Created and written by Taylor Sheridan, 1923 premiered on December 18, 2022, on Paramount+. The series follows an earlier generation of the Dutton family at a time of Prohibition, drought, and the early stages of the Great Depression. It was renewed for a second and final season in February 2023.

The show also stars Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra, Darren Mann as Jack Dutton, Brian Geraghty as Zane Davis, Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater, Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth “Liz” Strafford, and Sebastian Roché as Father Renaud. Dexter alum Jennifer Carpenter also joins for Season 2 as Mamie Fossett.

1923, Season 2, Premieres, Sunday, February 23, Paramount+