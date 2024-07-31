Like Sands Through the Hourglass… For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Days of our Lives Newsletter:

Days of Our Lives saw the exit of Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Eric (Greg Vaughan) on Monday’s (July 29) episode, but it seems Vaughan wasn’t ready to say goodbye to Salem just yet.

After Monday’s episode, Vaughan took to social media, where he shared a series of Instagram Stories. In the final post (which has since expired), the actor wrote, “I didn’t leave by choice. I never had a choice,” followed by a broken heart emoji.

Fans had been anticipating Zucker’s departure since news of her contract not being renewed became public last year. In February, Zucker filed a lawsuit against the show and Corday Productions for “wrongful termination.” She alleges that former producer Albert Allar sexually harassed her and other female employees on the show, which led to her being dismissed from the soap.

However, Vaughan’s exit came as more of a surprise. The former General Hospital cast member had starred on the show since 2012 and was a popular character with viewers. But in recent episodes, Nicole reunited with Eric after finding out he was the biological father of baby Jude. On Monday’s episode, Nicole and Eric left to move to Paris together.

Despite this, various outlets have reported that Vaughan will be coming back to the show, though in what capacity isn’t yet known. Soap Opera Digest stated, “Although Eric moved to Paris with true love Nicole and their son, Vaughan’s absence from the canvas won’t be permanent.”

Vaughan’s Instagram post certainly suggests his character won’t be back in a permanent role. His return would also undercut the happily-ever-after ending for Nicole and Eric.

During Monday’s episode, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) told the departing couple, “On a personal note, I do hope that you get to come back sometime soon,” which leaves the door open for Vaughan’s Eric to return to the streets of Salem in the future.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Hall wrote of Vaughan’s exit, “Sad day, saying goodbye to this kind, caring beautiful man. It was a delight to get to know him well in our time together. In addition to his many gifts, I found his profound commitment and devotion to his family the most endearing.”

Earlier this year, Vaughan was hospitalized with severe altitude sickness while on a skiing trip with his sons in Colorado. He revealed on Instagram that his blood oxygen level was at 54%, and he was diagnosed with high altitude pulmonary edema (HAPE).

Responding to fans’ well wishes, Vaughan wrote at the time, “I just felt such an appreciation and gratitude for everything. Your prayers have been felt. It’s been a struggle, but I’m over the top. And, taking this moment just to say, I didn’t realize the things that I was going through.”