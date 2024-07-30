‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Arianne Zucker Says Goodbye to Show – Fans React

Like Sands Through the Hourglass… For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Days of our Lives Newsletter:

It’s the end of an era, as Arianne Zucker‘s Nicole Walker has left Days of Our Lives after more than 20 years on the long-running soap opera.

Zucker’s final episode aired on Monday (July 29), where Nicole and Eric (Greg Vaughan) gathered with friends and family at the Brady Pub to say goodbye to Salem. The recently reunited couple will be moving to Paris with baby Jude.

This comes after Eric was revealed as the biological father of Jude, the baby Nicole had been raising with EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel). After Nicole found out EJ had been lying about Jude’s paternity, she left him and agreed to move to Paris with Eric.

Meanwhile, Nicole’s teenage daughter Holly (Ashley Puzemis) will be staying in Salem to finish high school. On Monday’s episode, Nicole and Holly, who have had their ups and downs over the years, shared a tearful goodbye.

“Gonna miss Ari Zucker so much!” wrote one fan on X.

Another said, “26yr journey of love had ups & many downs, but ends them together w happy beginnings offscreen. This is bittersweet we lose #Ericole and #Grari but have Ericole together where they have always belonged. I’m so happy their reunion is sealed with a kiss. Going to miss them.”

“I can’t believe Nichole is leaving the show she is one of the best actresses on that show and I have been watching for over 45 yrs but i guess that won’t be happening anymore good luck days big mistake,” another added.

“Well, I’m going to miss Nicole (Ari), she has been a great character on the show,” wrote one commenter.

“Happy to see Eric and Nicole leave together with baby Jude. They finally got their happy ending!” said another.

During the episode, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) told the departing couple, “On a personal note, I do hope that you get to come back sometime soon.” While Eric could certainly pop back up in the future, the chances of seeing Nicole again seem less likely.

That’s because Zucker was fired from the show last year and is currently suing Corday Productions Inc., Days executive producer Ken Corda,y and former producer Albert Alarr. She alleges that Allar sexually harassed her and other female employees on the show, which led to her being dismissed from the soap.

Allar was fired in 2023 following multiple allegations of workplace misconduct.

“After my loyalty to Ken Corday and Corday Production for 25 years… and loving this show with all my heart, working to my highest ability, doing the right thing, and standing up for myself and others is clearly what got me pushed out of my longtime career at Days of our Lives,” Zucker stated back in February.

At the time, Corday Productions released a statement, writing, “Corday Productions offered to renew Ms. Zucker’s contract including offering her a pay increase. Rejecting Ms. Zucker’s counteroffer does not constitute retaliation. Complaints about Mr. Alarr’s on-set behavior were promptly investigated. Corday Productions fully cooperated with the impartial investigation and subsequently terminated Mr. Alarr.”

Last month, Zucker opened up for the first time about being caught up in the infamous Donald Trump 2005 Access Hollywood interview, where a hot mic picked up the former president talking with host Billy Bush and making his “grab ’em by the p***y” comment.

Zucker appeared on Rachel Uchitel’s Miss Understood podcast and said she saw the comments as merely “fraternity talk” and felt that the media wanted to react more negatively to Trump’s remarks.

“I felt attacked by the media because I knew all they wanted,” she shared. “I mean, the biggest thing was to get Trump off the ballot. I was like, that is not my job.”