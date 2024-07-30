‘Survivor: Africa’ Runner-Up Kim Johnson Dies – Jeff Probst Pays Tribute

The Tribe Has Spoken For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Survivor Newsletter:

Kim Johnson, the runner-up on Survivor: Africa in 2001 and the oldest female finalist in the show’s history, has died. She was 79.

Johnson’s passing was confirmed by her daughter, Kerry Johnson Tichi, who told People, “Our mom leaves a legacy of strength, resilience, kindness and generosity. She wore her rose colorized glasses right up until the end. She was the coolest mom and grandmother in the world. We will miss her forever.”

A cause of death has not been revealed.

Johnson was a contestant on Survivor‘s third season, filmed in Kenya’s Shaba National Reserve, which aired from October 11, 2001, until January 10, 2002, on CBS. She formed strong bonds with her Boran tribemates, Ethan Zohn, “Big” Tom Buchanan, and Lex van den Berghe, which took her to the final four.

Despite the three men planning to vote Johnson out at the final four, the then 56-year-old retired school teacher surprised everyone by winning the final two immunity challenges and securing her spot at the final tribal council. She would ultimately lose to Zohn in a vote of 5-2.

Zohn posted a tribute to Johnson on Instagram on Monday, July 29, writing, “Rest in peace Kim Johnson. It was a blessing to call you my friend and a privilege to experience the final tribal council with you.”

He continued, “I will forever have that planters punch in your honor ❤️#survivorafrica @survivorcbs #survivor #alliance #kenya #planterspunch @su2c.”

Survivor host and executive producer Jeff Probst also posted a heartfelt message on social media, where he remembered Johnson as a “pioneer” of the game.

“Kim was a pioneer on Survivor and we are deeply sorry to learn of her passing,” Probst’s statement read. “She still holds the record for the oldest woman to ever win an immunity challenge, earned her place in the final two and even received votes to win the game.”

“I remember even then at just 56, how inspiring she was to other ‘older’ people because she showed that age was merely a number and that if you were willing to risk failing you might just amaze yourself,” he added. “She definitely left her mark on the game and on all of us who were lucky enough to work on that season and tell her story.”

Johnson is survived by her three children, Wendy, Kerry, and Teddy.