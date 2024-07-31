‘Claim to Fame’ Sneak Peek: The Interrogation Begins (VIDEO)

Amanda Bell
Claim to Fame

The Claim to Fame-rs are about to be in the hot seat. This time, it’s the Season 3 crew who’ll be strapping on a heart monitor and facing their increasingly ridiculous interrogator while the others look on and try to guess which answers are true and false.

In this exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday’s (July 30) episode, titled “The Rat Pact,” Shane is the first up to the table, and his strategy is to just answer his questions at lightning speed so he doesn’t have time to think about it (and thus get his heart rate up on the lie detector test).

The trouble is, though, he faces some rather broad questions that indicate the folks in the other room are still blindly fishing for information about his celebrity relative: “Is your celebrity relative your cousin?” “Does your celebrity relative know Michael Jackson?” “Is your celebrity relative still alive?” (Shane answered no, yes, and yes, in that order.)

Tune in to find out what other cast member clues are revealed on Wednesday night.

