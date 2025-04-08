‘The Voice’: Who Made it Through the Second Round of Knockouts?

Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

The Voice Season 27 continued to bring high-level competition on Monday night (April 7) with the second round of Knockouts.

With the live shows rapidly approaching and only John Legend and Kelsea Ballerini left with Steals remaining, the eight contestants taking to the stage on Monday’s episode knew they had to give it their all. But who advanced to the next round, and whose journey was cut short?

First up was Team Michael Bublé members Divighn and Kaiya Hamilton, who both gave electric performances. Divighn sang “Harder to Breath” by Maroon 5, a daunting task given the band’s frontman Adam Levine was watching from the famous red seats. Meanwhile, Hamilton performed “Here” by Alessia Cara.

Ultimately, Bublé picked Hamilton as the winner, saying, “I felt that technically she gave the best vocal performance. She’s got this wonderful, steely, rich depth in her voice. Every single week, she’s gotten stronger and stronger.”

Next up was Team Legend’s Bryson Battle and Tatum Scott, who both owned the stage with their performances. Battle sang “Ain’t No Way” by Aretha Franklin, while Scott performed “Stick Season” by Noah Kahan.

It was a tough choice for Legend, but, in the end, he picked Battle as the winner, explaining, “Tatum made it extra tough, but I had to go with Bryson. He has range, he has soul, and he does it in a way that looks effortless.”

The third showdown was a brief snippet of Team Kelsea’s Alanna Lynise (who sang “I’ll Never Love Again” by Lady Gaga) and Page Mackenzie (performance not shown).

Ballerini selected Lynise as the victor, saying, “If Alanna keeps showing up like she has and surprising us each time, she’ll go a long way.”

Finally, Team Adam’s Ari Camille and Britton Moore took to the stage, with both performers giving it their all. Camille sang “Love Like This” by Faith Evans, while Moore took on “Free” by Zac Brown Band.

Levine was torn but ultimately picked Moore as the winner, noting, “I went with my gut. Britton is just so good; I couldn’t let him go. Britton has a lot of amazing control in his voice. You wind him up and he can literally swing for the fences.”

However, the journey isn’t over for Camille, as Legend used his Steal and brought the young singer back to his team. “I really think she exudes star power, and since I had a chance to bring her back to Team Legend, I was, ‘Come on. Let’s go. Come on back home,'” Legend said.

What did you think of Monday’s episode? Did the coaches make the right decisions? Let us know your thoughts below.

The Voice, Season 27, Mondays, 8/7c, NBC