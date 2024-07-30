Gypsy Rose Blanchard Mother’s Murder Scene Photos Go Viral

As Gypsy Rose Blanchard celebrated her 33rd birthday on Saturday, July 27, chilling crime scene photos of her mother’s murder went viral online nine years after her death.

According to TheBlast, the images were obtained from a Google Drive link that came from a Patreon owned by blogger April Johns, who is involved in a legal battle with Gypsy and her family.

The forensic crime scene photographs show the murder scene of Claudine ‘Dee Dee’ Blanchard, who Gypsy and her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, stabbed to death in June 2015.

Growing up, Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a disorder where a parent or guardian either makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the child is sick. She pleaded guilty to her role in the murder in 2016 and was sentenced to ten years in prison for second-degree murder. Godejohn was given a life sentence.

The photos show the house Gypsy and Dee Dee lived in, as well as pictures showing blood stains. Images of Dee Dee’s dead body were also uploaded.

Johns, who runs a podcast called the Good Wives Network, took to TikTok to explain how the photos leaked online. “The link that’s going around to a drive is my files,” she admitted. “Yes, it came from my Patreon. Nice of you all to take it out of there and then spread it all over the place, it’s really nice of you.”

She continued, “But I don’t really care because here’s the thing, that you guys aren’t really understanding is those documents, those crime scene photos, they have been public for the last nine years, anyone could have put a FOIA [Freedom of Information Act] in at anytime they wanted to and gotten those photos and many have and they have been out for years.”

“The fact that you’re just now seeing them means that you’re probably just now coming to the case, or you chose to be wilfully ignorant for the last eight years and you know just didn’t bother to look for them… because they’ve been everywhere for a very long time,” she added.

Johns and Gypsy are currently in a legal tussle after the Blanchards filed a lawsuit against Johns for defamation, breach of contract, unjust enrichment, and fraud. Johns originally met Gypsy in 2017 while she was in prison and proposed creating media projects about Blanchard’s life and case. However, the relationship later fell apart.

Earlier this month, Gypsy announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Ken Urker.