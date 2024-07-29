The Morning Show Season 4 is currently in production in New York City, and on Sunday (July 28), fans got to see just how messy it’ll be.

Jennifer Aniston was spotted filming a key scene in the Big Apple’s Flatiron District, surrounded by extras with protest signs that indicate unrest about climate change and the fossil fuel industry’s continued carbon dioxide emissions.

The passion on display is strong enough, it seems, that while she’s shown filming on her phone (perhaps an on-the-ground segment for TMS), she is suddenly drenched in black paint, ruining her hip button-up blouse and flare-leg khakis.

While Aniston clearly wasn’t afraid to get herself a bit dirty for the scene, she was also spotted arriving to the set of the celebrated Apple TV+ drama alongside her blonde body double, whose beachy waves echoed Aniston’s iconic tresses (and whose twinning outfit was, at the time of the photos, unvarnished by the protest paint).

Jennifer Aniston is currently nominated for her Morning Show role as Alex Levy for a Primetime Emmy Award for her role as Alex Levy, alongside costar Reese Witherspoon.

The Morning Show‘s fourth season went into production on July 8, with Aniston sharing a social media post of herself with Witherspoon and Tig Notaro. Aniston captioned the snap, “Let the Morning Show Season 4 games begin. Here we come!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Season 4 also sees the addition of several new cast members and characters: William Jackson Harper will star as Ben, the head of the UBA network’s sports division; Jeremy Irons will portray Levy’s father in the series; and Marion Cotillard joins the series as Celine Dumont, a mysteriously savvy member of a European family.

Aniston previously teased that Season 4 will pick up where Season 3 left off, with the merger between UBA and YDA, which Alex Levy had a hand in.

“It’s watching this big move that Alex made at the end of Season 3 and how’s that working out for you? That position and that huge merger happening, and to see how gracefully that she walks through that,” she told Deadline.

Returning showrunner Charlotte Stoudt also hinted that the events of Season 4 could be impacted by the result of the 2024 presidential election, telling Variety, “You’re always wondering if some current event will ambush your season and make it irrelevant. But that’s just an occupational hazard of this show.”

A premiere date has not been announced for The Morning Show Season 4.

The Morning Show, Seasons 1-3, streaming, Apple TV+