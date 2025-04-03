Be on the Front Line For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1 Newsletter:

9-1-1 kicks off the two-parter that showrunner Tim Minear told TV Insider is “part action adventure and medical thriller” with the April 10 episode, and after the latest episode, ABC aired a promo offering a tease of “Contagion.”

It all begins with Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) answering a 9-1-1 call. There’s a lab on fire, and as Bobby (Peter Krause) learns as the 118 arrives on scene, it’s designated for lethal and exotic viruses. There’s an explosion, then Buck (Oliver Stark) is on the roof yelling about the others being trapped. Athena (Angela Bassett) is on scene, asking, “What can we do?”

Bobby, Chimney (Kenneth Choi), and Hen (Aisha Hinds) are all inside — and Hen appears to be unconscious! What’s worse: They can’t just open the doors because if they do, they’re risking releasing a very dangerous virus to the public. Watch the promo above.

“I think they’re going to be fantastic,” Minear also told us of Season 8 Episodes 14 and 15. And when it came to who’s specifically in danger from the 118, all he’d tease was “practically everyone.” Now we see why!

Stark’s comments to us when we spoke to him about Episode 11 and he shared that Buck would be separated from the rest of the 118 also make sense. “It’s really fun for me to get to play Buck being the one not in danger for once. And Buck is somebody who obviously doesn’t do a great job at controlling his emotions sometimes, so him seeing the rest of the 118 put in danger activates his kind of fight or flight mode, and it’s very much, I guess, some extra of both,” he said. “He wants to fight and flight to the rescue. So yeah, they’re really, I think, epic episodes. I think the scale of them is something that we’ve really been trying to hit on the show for a long time, go really big and make it really dramatic and action-packed, and I’m really excited for all the hard work that’s gone into it.”

What are your predictions for this episode after the promo? Let us know in the comments section below.

9-1-1, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC