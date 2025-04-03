Pick Us, Choose Us, Love Us! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Grey's Anatomy Newsletter:

[Warning: The following post contains spoilers for Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 Episode 13, “Don’t You (Forget About Me)”]

Well, who could’ve seen this coming? (Sense the sarcasm.) After Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) decided to open up their marriage to spice things up and stop them both from feeling suffocated, they each ran right into the arms of the people they’ve been having flirtmances with.

First, Teddy conveniently ran into Dr. Cass Beckman (Sophia Bush), the one who put the idea of opening up her marriage to other flings in her mind in the first place by sharing her own experiences with the same. The encounter was accidental — Teddy was joining Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) on a medical conference trip that Cass just so happened to be attending, too. Then, Owen ran into Nora (Floriana Lima) after she brought a pregnant friend in for help. In both cases, they each had the green light to finally go for it, and they did so.

In Teddy’s case, though, she couldn’t enjoy hooking up with her lady friend because she was too plagued by feelings of guilt, like she was cheating on Owen. They barely made it past first base before she called off the encounter and dialed up Owen to talk.

He didn’t answer the phone, though, because he was too busy in bed with Nora. Unlike Teddy, apparently, he didn’t feel bad about hooking up with her at all.

We’ll have to wait and see how Teddy responds to Owen’s decision to go through with his hookup — Teddy’s no saint, of course, given her own history of infidelity, but this could be more than a casual thing. Owen has known Nora since she was a little girl, and he’s known to catch strong feelings fast and furiously.

One of the stated rules of Owen and Teddy’s open relationship is that they aren’t allowed to have feelings for their other partners, but with Nora? All bets could be off.

The logline for next week’s episode, titled “Love in the Ice Age,” gives little in the way of clues about what’s to come on this front: “Bailey welcomes a renowned surgeon, whom she greatly admires, to Grey Sloan to help on a challenging case. Meanwhile, Teddy, Owen, Jules and Ben team up to save the life of a patient who has been impaled by an ice pick.”

So what do you think is going to happen if and when Teddy finds out about Owen sleeping with Nora? Hit the comments below and let us know!

