‘Everybody Still Hates Chris’ Reveals First Look at Animated Spinoff (PHOTO)

Kelli Boyle
Comments
'Everybody Still Hates Chris' poster from San Diego Comic-Con 2024
Comic-Con
Comedy Central

Everybody Still Hates Chris debuted the first look at the new animated series at San Diego Comic-Con 2024. The spinoff of the beloved 2000s comedy, which originally starred Abbott Elementary‘s Tyler James Williams, premieres later this year on Comedy Central and will stream on Paramount+.

Everybody Hates Chris was a comedic look at Chris Rock‘s life and was narrated by the comedian. Williams played the young Chris in the original series but won’t be part of the voice cast for the animated spinoff. Rock, however, will be reprising his role as the show’s narrator and will also executive produce. The live-action series’ stars Terry Crews and Tichina Arnold are part of the voice cast, reprising their roles as Chris’ parents, Julius and Rochelle Rock.

Tim Johnson Jr. plays the voice of Chris, with Ozioma Akagha as Tonya, Terrence Little Gardenhigh as Drew, and Gunnar Sizemore as Greg. Like the original series, the reimagined version of the family sitcom is inspired by Rock’s growing up in Brooklyn during the late 1980s.

'Everybody Still Hates Chris' poster from San Diego Comic-Con 2024

Comedy Central

Crews, Arnold, Johnson, Akagha, Gardenhigh, and Sizemore took part in the Everybody Still Hates Chris SDCC panel on Saturday, July 27 in the Indigo Ballroom, joined by executive producer and showrunner Sanjay Shah (King of the HillSouth ParkCentral Park). The gave the first preview of the adult animated series by revealing the poster that shows the animation style and the character designs (see above).

San Diego Comic-Con 2024: Full List of TV Panels
Related

San Diego Comic-Con 2024: Full List of TV Panels

Crews and Arnold expressed their excitement about reprising their roles in the comedy, and Johnson shared that he’s long been a fan of the series. Shah said that the original show living on in syndication allowed the show to have new life, per Omelete. The audience was also reportedly shown the first footage from the series. A premiere date will be announced at a later time.

Everybody Still Hates Chris, Series Premiere, TBA, Comedy Central, Streaming on Paramount+

Everybody Still Hates Chris

Gunnar Sizemore

Ozioma Akagha

Terrence Little Gardenhigh

Terry Crews

Tichina Arnold

Tim Johnson Jr.

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Céline Dion performs on the Eiffel Tower to close out the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
1
Céline Dion Closes Olympics Opening Ceremony With Eiffel Tower Performance
Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan
2
‘Dexter’: Michael C. Hall Returns for Two New Spinoffs
Kelly Clarkson, Mike Terico, and Peyton Manning hosting the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony
3
Kelly Clarkson & Peyton Manning Blasted Over Olympics Opening Ceremony Coverage
Mary Holland and Dean Norris join 'Ghosts' Season 4
4
‘Ghosts’ Adds Mary Holland & Dean Norris: See Who They’ll Play
Jaz Sinclair and London Thor in 'Gen V'
5
‘Gen V’ Season 2 Premiere Set at Prime Video & Everything to Know So Far