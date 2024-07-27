Everybody Still Hates Chris debuted the first look at the new animated series at San Diego Comic-Con 2024. The spinoff of the beloved 2000s comedy, which originally starred Abbott Elementary‘s Tyler James Williams, premieres later this year on Comedy Central and will stream on Paramount+.

Everybody Hates Chris was a comedic look at Chris Rock‘s life and was narrated by the comedian. Williams played the young Chris in the original series but won’t be part of the voice cast for the animated spinoff. Rock, however, will be reprising his role as the show’s narrator and will also executive produce. The live-action series’ stars Terry Crews and Tichina Arnold are part of the voice cast, reprising their roles as Chris’ parents, Julius and Rochelle Rock.

Tim Johnson Jr. plays the voice of Chris, with Ozioma Akagha as Tonya, Terrence Little Gardenhigh as Drew, and Gunnar Sizemore as Greg. Like the original series, the reimagined version of the family sitcom is inspired by Rock’s growing up in Brooklyn during the late 1980s.

Crews, Arnold, Johnson, Akagha, Gardenhigh, and Sizemore took part in the Everybody Still Hates Chris SDCC panel on Saturday, July 27 in the Indigo Ballroom, joined by executive producer and showrunner Sanjay Shah (King of the Hill, South Park, Central Park). The gave the first preview of the adult animated series by revealing the poster that shows the animation style and the character designs (see above).

Crews and Arnold expressed their excitement about reprising their roles in the comedy, and Johnson shared that he’s long been a fan of the series. Shah said that the original show living on in syndication allowed the show to have new life, per Omelete. The audience was also reportedly shown the first footage from the series. A premiere date will be announced at a later time.

Everybody Still Hates Chris, Series Premiere, TBA, Comedy Central, Streaming on Paramount+