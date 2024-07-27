“An emperor can only be loyal to duty. Thus does the empire remain strong. Thus does it grow.”

Michelle Yeoh reprises her Star Trek: Discovery role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou in the upcoming film, Star Trek: Section 31, slated to premiere in early 2025 on Paramount+. At San Diego Comic-Con, during the panel, a teaser was unveiled, offering a look at Yeoh and the rest of the cast in action and revealing that Miku Martineau plays young Philippa Georgiou.

In Section 31 (which was originally in development as a series in January 2019), Emperor Philippa Georgiou joins a secret division of Starfleet. Tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, she also must face the sins of her past. The film also stars Omari Hardwick, Kacey Rohl, Sam Richardson, Sven Ruygrok, Robert Kazinsky, Humberly Gonzalez, and James Hiroyuki Liao.

The new preview contains “Misfit Content,” as determined by Starfleet Command Media Division. That includes: colorful metaphors, disintegration, Deltan fraternizing, and reference to unauthorized time jumps. Watch the video above for a look at the young Georgiou as well as the Emperor, known as a tyrant who murdered her own people by the millions, as she joins up with Section 31, a black ops division responsible for spy work; Starfleet is there to make sure no one commits murder.

Georgiou is warned, “The past always catches up with you.” And while it’s not like the others can trust her with their lives, “somebody’s got to keep it lively, right?” she points out.

Star Trek: Section 31 is written by Craig Sweeny and directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi. Executive producers include Alex Kurtzman, Sweeny, Aaron Baiers, Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Yeoh. The film is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Star Trek: Section 31, Movie Premiere, Early 2025, Paramount+