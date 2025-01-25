Will There Be a ‘Star Trek: Section 31’ Sequel? Michelle Yeoh, Cast & EPs Weigh In

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Star Trek: Section 31.]

How could we not want to see more of this team — Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh), Alok (Omari Hardwick), Rachel Garrett (Kacey Rohl), Quasi (Sam Richardson), and Wisp (Sven Ruygrok) — after the end of the Star Trek: Section 31 movie showed them not only finding ways to work together but also introduced Jamie Lee Curtis as Control?! Well, everyone — the cast along with executive producer Alex Kurtzman and executive producer and director Olatunde Osunsanmi — wants to do another movie, so that bodes well.

It’s a very enthusiastic “yes” from Yeoh. “First of all, I love this character and there are so many adventures to be had because that’s Section 31. It can be a standalone story because it’s a standalone adventure. It doesn’t have to be one that stretches for eight episodes or something like that,” she tells TV Insider. “And I think it really appeals to me because it’s like Guardians of the Galaxy, Mission Impossible in space.”

She also notes that’s “in the spirit of Star Trek, where you find different frontiers and different planets and different problems to solve, and with an amazing, misfit, crazy cat crew that is trying to find themselves to redemption. They’re very flawed characters who you don’t know whether they’re working with each other or they’re trying to destroy each other, but at the end of the day, they have a lot of fun.”

For Hardwick, doing more would allow him to go deeper with his character. “Alok’s still a mystery even to the person who played him,” he admits. There’s “so much to unlock” with him, “and I know Tunde and Alex didn’t ask me to come aboard and just stay a monolith or relegate myself to that which you saw on this version or on this iteration of Section 31. I can’t wait to be able to dive deeper into that guy, but I know the whole cast wants to come back.”

Rohl agrees — and she has questions about her character as well. “What’s interesting with Rachel, too, is she’s so staunchly Starfleet and so the fact that she even finds her way into the Section 31 world is kind of wild to begin with, and the journey that she then goes on in the film is such a wild discovery for her,” she notes. “I’m curious about who plucked her from Starfleet and put her in Section 31. Why? What did they see and how do we end up with the ultimate sacrifice that she makes? That whole journey is full of delicious colors. There is a lot of that I want to explore.”

Kazinsky would come back for more immediately, despite his character’s fate. “I would work on this show for free for the rest of my life,” he enthuses before adding, “Alex Kurtzman, I didn’t mean it. But I would. Star Trek is my world.”

Ruygrok is also on board because of the “family” of the show, something he felt even as “a very baby Trekkie.” Kazinsky echoes that sentiment about the cast: “I think you can see the camaraderie on that screen. And if we don’t get to make more, we’re going to miss out on the kind of dynamic and the kind of chemistry that you don’t see onscreen a lot.”

The EPs would love to do more and hope the fans love it as much as they do. “We had a great time making it,” says Kurtzman. “And I think we just opened the door to the kinds of stories that you could end up telling. But who knows? ”

Could any of those stories play out on Paramount+’s Star Trek shows? Strange New Worlds is returning for Seasons 3 and 4, and Starfleet Academy is coming.

“I wouldn’t rule it out. I mean, one of the things that’s been I think really fun for us over the last eight years is finding ways to cross-pollinate stories,” according to Kurtzman. “And it’s not necessarily that we set something up that becomes a huge driver in another series, but the shows definitely and the movie now talk to each other in different ways, and we will always have connection points for sure.”

But if there is more, there is a question of how this team could work together. “If Jamie Lee’s in charge, we’re going to make it work because she’ll work us to make it work,” Rohl says immediately. “It’s another powerful woman for Rachel to bounce off and awaken against, which is very cool.

“We’re good,” adds Hardwick. “It’s a whole different entity with her. It’s its own galaxy. She has given the command. So in her giving us the command, I think it’ll be an interesting thing to see where [all the characters go].”

Ruygrok thinks that the team is just reflective of the cast. “We are cut from so many different clothes, but united, we are pretty much all the same, and I think we really felt that,” he says. “So going forward, I would imagine that we are still our same selves with a stronger unity, a stronger sense of who we are, where are we going, the direction that we want to take. This ragtag team, I think, will make some moves in the galaxy together.”

That team now includes a new member in Wisp, Fuzz’s wife, after he turned out to be the mole and the team killed him in a fight. (Ruygrok plays the character, as the small being is contained in a Vulcan conveyance.) So should the team trust Wisp? “Your question is valid,” Ruygrok laughs. (Watch the video above to see him talk about playing different characters in this movie.)

But there might be more from Section 31: Kazinsky teased scenes were cut, but he hopes that they show up as DVD extras. “We shot like eight different versions of this movie,” he shares. “There were so many wonderful things that didn’t make the movie that if we’d had the budget and the time would’ve added an extra 40 minutes. Hopefully, there’s an awful lot that will come. But speaking to Tunde about it, about the edit, I think a lot of those ideas will make it into any sequel.”

