‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ Renewed for Season 3 With Norman Reedus & Melissa McBride

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has been renewed for Season 3 at AMC. The renewal was announced during the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 on Friday, July 26 in Hall H.

This comes over a month before The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2, titled The Book of Carol, debuts on AMC this September. The announcement confirms that Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride will be back as Daryl and Carol in Season 3, set to premiere in 2025.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 will be produced and set in Spain. Production begins next month, with extensive location shooting planned in the Galicia, Aragon, Catalonia, and Valencia regions. Seasons 1 and 2 are primarily set in France, and filming took place there as well.

Stars and executive producers Reedus and McBride announced the renewal during the Hall H panel on Friday, joined by costar Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, showrunner David Zabel, and executive producer and director Greg Nicotero. The Season 3 description implies that Daryl and Carol won’t make it back home in Season 2.

“Season 3 tracks Carol (McBride) and Daryl (Reedus) as they continue their journey towards home and the ones they love,” the logline says. “As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.”

A statement from an AMC exec confirms that Carol will be in France in Season 2, premiering Sunday, September 29.

“We are so proud of these shows and incredibly grateful for the way this new chapter in The Walking Dead Universe has been embraced by the fans,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “Sending Daryl, and then Carol, to France was such an inspired and visually striking move for this franchise, a chance to do something truly different. We can’t wait to continue the travels of this iconic duo with a third season produced and set in Spain, another beautiful country with a passionate TWD fanbase that is already buzzing with anticipation.”

Reedus and McBride expressed their excitement to continue the story in separate statements. Reedus called Daryl Dixon Season 2 one of his “favorite” stories in The Walking Dead universe.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to announce a third season and to be working side by side with the brilliant Melissa McBride,” said Reedus. “Season 2 is some of my favorite storytelling of this series. Watching Melissa shine along with our brilliant cast and crew has been one of my fondest memories playing this character. I hope you enjoy it as much as we did making it and we can’t wait to keep the story going.”

McBride says Season 2 has a “breathtaking finale.”

“I’m really appreciating the new challenges for Daryl and Carol being so far from all they’ve ever known… what it means for them, what it brings for each of them, apart and together,” she said. “There’s still so much ahead to unpack in France for the coming Season 2, and a breathtaking finale. And now Spain! I already know that David Zabel’s storytelling is making the most of all that is so beautiful and unique to Spain. We start shooting there in just a few weeks… such excitement looking forward!”

Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer for The Walking Dead Universe, said that Season 2 raises the bar for the central duo.

“France made Daryl and Carol’s story into an epic poem with what we found there. What’s to come in Spain may even surpass it — and we’re so damn happy to bring the audience more of the Terrific Two alongside new compelling characters, in a yet unseen, beautiful, horrific corner of their broken world,” Gimple said.

Zabel said they’re looking forward to “dramatizing the ways in which the Walker apocalypse has done to Spain what it did to France.”

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, The Book of Carol premieres September 29 on AMC and AMC+. It’s the first new season in the universe since The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live aired earlier this year. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 1 is coming to Netflix on August 19.