‘Gremlins: The Wild Batch’ Season 2 Adds Simu Liu & Original Sequel Star

Get ready for a new round of Mogwai madness when Gremlins: The Wild Batch returns for Season 2 this fall. On Friday (July 26), the show was featured in a panel at San Diego Comic-Con, where a bunch of news about the animated Max series were revealed.

First, we learned that Simu Liu has joined the main cast of the series as Chang. The character is described as “a handsome, impossibly charming bootlegger and son to one of San Francisco Chinatown’s most powerful and influential families” whose “various escapades have led him to spend quite a bit of time in Alcatraz, so much so that his family believes he’s dead. After a twist of fate brings him together with Sam, Elle, and Gizmo, Chang will try to get back to Chinatown while also acting as the trio’s roguish guide to America.”

Then, it was revealed that Season 2 will also feature the return of John Glover, who starred as eccentric billionaire Daniel Clamp in Gremlins 2: The New Batch. About his return, executive producers Tze Chun and Brendan Hay teased that the Clamp’s family ancestry could come into play during the season.

Third, Michael Paul Chan joins the guest voice cast, which also features Ronny Chieng, Keith David, Will Forte, Kelly Hu, and Jimmy O. Yang. The series also stars Ming-Na Wen, James Hong, B.D. Wong, Izaac Wang, AJ LoCascio, Gabrielle Nevaeh, and George Takei.

The series will pick up one year after the events of Season 1, following Gizmo, Sam, and Elle on a trip from home in Shanghai to San Francisco, where they’ll encounter new supernatural creatures and pick up some new characters. The premiere date for Gremlins: The Wild Batch is Thursday, October 3.

Gremlins: The Wild Batch, Season 2, October 3, Max