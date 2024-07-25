Kamala Harris Makes Surprise Cameo on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Finale (VIDEO)

Vice President Kamala Harris will make a guest appearance on the season finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars on Friday, July 26 to urge viewers to go out and register to vote.

Drag Race released a video of Harris from the Werk Room on Thursday, July 25. The cameo was filmed before Joe Biden stepped down from his reelection campaign and endorsed Harris as his replacement. Appearing in the video with the now presidential candidate are Drag Race judge Michelle Visage and TV stars Leslie Jones, Cheyenne Jackson, NSYNC alum Lance Bass, and Emmy-nominated choreographer Jamal Sims.

Harris delivered her message from the show’s iconic Werk Room. “Each day, we are seeing our rights and freedoms under attack, including the right of everyone to be who they are, love who they love, openly and with pride,” she says in the clip below. “So as we fight back against these attacks, let’s all remember: no one is alone, we are all in this together, and your vote is your power. So please make sure your voice is heard this November, and register to vote at Vote.gov.”

“Can I get an amen?!” Jackson enthusiastically said in response as the group replied, “Amen!” The video was part of an “extra special Drag Race viewing party,” as Visage is heard saying at the beginning of the video.

Harris is one of several politicians to appear on Drag Race in recent years. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Nancy Pelosi have each appeared on the series to support voter turnout efforts. Being Vice President makes Harris the most high-profile politician to ever appear on the series. The possibility of her winning the election in November, thus becoming the first woman president in U.S. history, is a new flag in Drag Race‘s cap.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 9 debuts Part Two of its season finale on Friday, July 26. Tune in to find out if the Vice President met the cast of queens, who are all competing for charity and a chance at the Drag Race hall of fame.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Season 9 Finale, Friday, July 26, Paramount+