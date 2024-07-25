Stephen Colbert isn’t impressed by Fox News and their attacks on Vice President Kamala Harris, noting how the network is “grasping at straws” to try and find something negative to say about the potential next president.

On Wednesday’s (July 24) episode of The Late Show, Colbert opened the show by noting the success of the Harris presidential campaign. The late-night host revealed the results of the latest Reuters-Ipsos poll, which had Harris leading former president Donald Trump 44 to 42.

He also showed clips from Harris’ recent rallies, pointing out how much more energy they have than that of Trump’s vice presidential pick J.D. Vance. “The turn out was so large, organizers said they had to move the rally to a larger venue,” Colbert stated.

Colbert went on to point out how, “Republicans may find it challenging to use their usual bag of tricks against Harris to attack her because yesterday, House GOP leaders urged members to stop making race comments about Harris.”

“Not great when you have to remind your employees not to do something that everyone knows is wrong,” he added. “You never wanna see a sign in a restaurant that says Employees Must Wash Hands and Less Pooping in the Sink.”

“Even Fox News is having a hard time coming up with a good attack line against Harris,” Colbert continued. “So far, this is the best they got.”

He then threw to clips from Fox News of anchors bringing up Harris wanting to ban plastic straws. “That’s the best you got?” Colbert said. “Really seems like you’re grasping at something… I don’t know what exactly.”

“Although, when you think about it, it does make sense that Fox News would be obsessed with straws. After all… they suck!” Colbert concluded his monologue.

Earlier this week, Colbert noted how even Trump himself is struggling to come up with a line of attack on Harris. He said this could be because “deep down” the Republican presidential nominee likes Harris, as he did donate to her re-election campaign when she was running for California attorney general.

President Joe Biden, who withdrew from re-election on Sunday (July 21), made his first public speech on Wednesday night, where he commended Harris. “She’s experienced. She’s tough. She’s capable. She’s been an incredible partner to me, and a leader for our country,” he said.