The 2024 Summer Olympics have officially begun. Ahead of the opening ceremony for the Paris-hosted event, several sports have begun their competitive games, including soccer.

If you’re hoping to catch each and every kick as it happens, here’s a look at when and where the games will air (in addition to the Games’ official streaming home at Peacock). (All times Eastern. An asterisk indicates a repeat airing.)

Wednesday, July 24

8:45 a.m.– Men’s Group B: Argentina vs. Morocco (Telemundo, USA)

8:45 a.m.– Men’s Group C: Uzbekistán vs. Spain (Universo)

11 a.m.– Men’s Group A: Guinea-Bissau vs. New Zealand (Universo)

11 a.m.– Men’s Group C: Egypt vs. Dominican Republic (Digital)

12:30 p.m.– Men’s Group C: Egypt vs. Dominican Republic (USA)*

1 p.m.– Men’s Group B: Iraq vs. Ukraine (Universo)

1 p.m.– Men’s Group D: Japan vs. Paraguay (Telemundo)

3 p.m.– Men’s Group A: France vs. USA (Telemundo, USA)

3 p.m.– Men’s Group D: Mali vs. Israel (Universo)

5 p.m. – Reair: Soccer – Men’s Group C: Uzbekistán vs. Spain (USA)

8 p.m.– Men’s Group A: France vs. USA (USA)*

10 p.m.– Men’s Group D: Japan vs. Paraguay (USA)*

11:45 p.m.– Men’s Group B: Iraq vs. Ukraine (USA)*

Thursday, July 25

6:30 a.m.– Men’s Group A: France vs. USA (USA)*

11 a.m.– Women’s Group A: Canada vs. New Zealand (Universo)

11 a.m.– Women’s Group C: Spain vs. Japan (Telemundo, USA)

1 p.m.– Women’s Group B: Germany vs. Australia (Universo)

1 p.m.– Women’s Group C: Nigeria vs. Brazil (Telemundo)

2:30 p.m. – Soccer- Women’s Group B: USA vs. Zambia (USA, Universo)

3 p.m.– Women’s Group A: Norway vs. Sweden (Digital)

3 p.m. – Soccer- Women’s Group A: France vs. Colombia (Telemundo)

7 p.m.– Women’s Group B: Germany vs. Australia (USA)*

9 p.m. – Soccer- Women’s Group B: USA vs. Zambia (USA)*

Friday, July 26

12 a.m. – Soccer- Women’s Group A: France vs. Colombia (USA)*

3 a.m.– Women’s Group C: Spain vs. Japan (USA)*

5 a.m. – Soccer- Women’s Group A: France vs. Colombia (USA)*

8 a.m.– Men’s Group A: France vs. USA (USA)*

10 a.m. – Soccer- Women’s Group B: USA vs. Zambia (USA)*

Saturday, July 27

9 a.m.– Men’s Group B: Argentina vs. Iraq (Universo)

9 a.m.– Men’s Group C: Dominican Republic vs. Spain (Telemundo)

11 a.m.– Men’s Group B: Ukraine vs. Morocco (Telemundo)

11 a.m.– Men’s Group A: New Zealand vs. USA (Digital)

11 a.m.– Men’s Group C: Uzbekistan vs. Egypt (Digital)

1 p.m.– Men’s Group D: Israel vs. Paraguay (Universo)

1 p.m.– Men’s Group A: New Zealand vs. USA (Telemundo, USA)

3 p.m.– Men’s Group A: France vs. Guinea-Bissau (Telemundo)

3 p.m.– Men’s Group D: Japan vs. Mali (Universo)

Sunday, July 28

11 a.m.– Women’s Group C: Brazil vs. Japan (Universo)

11 a.m.– Women’s Group A: New Zealand vs. Colombia (Telemundo)

3 p.m.– Women’s Group B: USA vs. Germany (Telemundo, USA)

3 p.m.– Women’s Group A: France vs. Canada (Universo)

Monday, July 29

12 a.m.– Women’s Group B: USA vs. Germany (USA)*

Tuesday, July 30

9 a.m.– Men’s Group C: Dominican Republic vs. Uzbekistan (Digital)

9 a.m.– Men’s Group C: Spain vs. Egypt (Digital)

10:10 a.m. – Soccer, Field Hockey & More (Paris Extra 1)

11 a.m.– Men’s Group B: Morocco vs. Iraq (Universo)

11 a.m.– Men’s Group B: Ukraine vs. Argentina (Telemundo)

1 p.m.– Men’s Group A: USA vs. Guinea-Bissau (USA, Telemundo)

1 p.m.– Men’s Group A: New Zealand vs. France (Universo)

3 p.m. – Soccer: Men’s Group D: Paraguay vs. Mali (Telemundo)

3 p.m. – Soccer: Men’s Group D: Israel vs. Japan (Universo)

Wednesday, July 31

12 a.m.– Men’s Group A: USA vs. Guinea-Bissau (USA)*

11 a.m.– Women’s Group C: Brazil vs. Spain (Telemundo)

11 a.m.– Women’s Group C: Japan vs. Nigeria (Universo)

12:30 p.m.– Women’s Group B: Australia vs. USA (E!)

1 p.m.– Women’s Group B: Zambia vs. Germany (Digital)

3 p.m.– Women’s Group A: Colombia vs. Canada (Universo)

3 p.m.– Women’s Group A: New Zealand vs. France (Digital)

11 p.m.– Women’s Group B: Australia vs. USA (USA)*

Friday, August 2

9 a.m.– Men’s Match 26: QF (Digital)

11 a.m.– Men’s Match 27: QF (Universo)

1 p.m.– Men’s Match 28: QF (Telemundo)

3 p.m.– Men’s Match 25: QF (Universo)

6:15 p.m.– Men’s QF (USA)

Saturday, August 3

9 a.m.– Women’s Match 20: QF (Digital)

11 a.m.– Women’s Match 21: QF (Digital)

11:50 a.m.– Women’s QF (E!)*

12:20 p.m. – Soccer & More (Paris Extra 2)

1 p.m.– Women’s Match 22: QF (Digital)

3 p.m.– Women’s Match 19: QF (Digital)

Sunday, August 4

1:30 a.m.– Women’s QF (USA)

Monday, August 5

3 p.m.– Men’s Match 29: SF (Digital)

3:30 p.m.– Men’s Match 29: SF (USA)*

Tuesday, August 6

12 p.m.– Women’s Match 24: Semifinal (E!)

3 p.m.– Women’s Match 23 – Semifinal (Digital)

Thursday, August 8

11 a.m.– Men’s Bronze Final (Telemundo)

11 a.m. – Soccer, Volleyball & More (Paris Extra 1)

10 p.m. – Encore Coverage: Soccer & More (Paris 1)

Friday, August 9

9 a.m.– Women’s Bronze Final (USA)

12 p.m.– Men’s Gold Final (USA)

Saturday, August 10

11 a.m.– Women’s Gold Final (USA)

6 p.m.– Women’s Gold Final (USA)*