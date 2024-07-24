‘DWTS’ Set for Major Shakeup Amid Franchise Bullying & Abuse Scandal

Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Dancing With the Stars could be set to undergo significant changes ahead of Season 33 due to allegations of inappropriate behavior and bullying that have rocked the franchise internationally.

This comes after a series of accusations against the reality show’s U.K. counterpart, Strictly Come Dancing, which has seen two professional dancers exit the show. Since the reports came to light, the BBC, which airs Strictly in the U.K., has promised to make changes to its protocols.

According to Deadline, these changes could also affect DWTS. A spokesperson for BBC Studios told the outlet that “all territories regularly share, and deploy, learnings and best practices via BBC Studios’ global team of flying producers.”

“The new measures being introduced in the U.K. on Strictly Come Dancing will contribute to this ongoing dialogue and we’ll continue to work with local broadcasters to ensure that stringent contributor welfare processes are at the heart of all versions of the show,” the spokesperson added.

The Strictly scandal in the U.K. has seen professional dancers Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima exit the show over allegations of “gross misconduct.”

Sherlock star Amanda Abbington, who withdrew from Strictly partway through its most recent season, said she suffered PTSD after training with Pernice. “I found Giovanni’s behaviour unnecessary, abusive, cruel and mean. I couldn’t sit back and let him do that to other people,” Abbington told The Sun.

Pernice has denied all claims.

Di Prima, meanwhile, left the show after he admitted to kicking his Strictly partner, Love Island UK star Zara McDermott. A spokesperson for Di Prima told the BBC, “There is never a time when kicking, or any sense of that is right… he knows he’s made a mistake. He apologized at the time.”

According to The Sun, a third professional dancer, who is no longer on the show, is currently being probed.

Due to these allegations, a member of the production staff will now police all future Strictly rehearsals. In addition, two new dedicated welfare producers will be brought in, and the production team and crew will receive further training.

It’s not yet known if these same measures will be implemented on DWTS, but per Deadline, conversations about the changes are ongoing.