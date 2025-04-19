Nature TV (Penguins and the Making of ‘The Americas), Alan Cumming Gets Animated on ‘Doctor Who,’ Titus Welliver on ‘Equalizer,’ High Flying ‘Rehearsal’

National Geographic / Alex Ponniah

Secrets of the Penguins

Series Premiere 8/7c

SUNDAY: Among the many things we can give thanks for this Easter weekend, the splendor of nature ranks high. And what better guide than National Geographic, which devotes three consecutive hours to studying and celebrating the fascinating ways of penguins. Filmmaker Bertie Gregory spent two years shooting this dazzling and enchanting series, narrated by Blake Lively and executive produced by James Cameron, which depicts rarely seen behaviors including the sight of hundreds of emperor chicks base-jumping off a 50-foot Antarctica cliff, an event never before captured on camera. Penguin-philes can also marvel at a mama penguin fighting off a sea lion, cave-dwelling African penguins and resourceful Galapagos penguins stealing fish right out of pelicans’ beaks. Go, penguins!

NBC

The Americas

Special 8/7c

SUNDAY: Kudos to NBC for this breathtaking return to nature programming on commercial broadcast TV, cited as the most-watched nature documentary on linear TV in more than 15 years. For two months, millions of viewers have watched enthralled at the flora, fauna and marine life of the great American continents. But how did they do it? A special hour, once again narrated by Tom Hanks, goes behind the scenes with filmmakers who spent over five years and 180 expeditions to capture the stunning footage with cutting-edge cinematography.

BBC Studios / Bad Wolf

Doctor Who

SATURDAY: “Don’t make me laugh!” crows Mr. Ring-a-Ding, a vintage cartoon character voiced by the irrepressible Alan Cumming. A trick of light brings the animated dancing sprite to life within a 1952 Miami movie palace, trapping spectators inside celluloid as a projectionist (Linus Roache) helplessly watches. Naturally, this bizarre situation is catnip to the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa), who brings a reluctant Belinda (Varada Sethu) along for the adventure. “You’re Scooby Doo!” she barks, but the Doctor insists, “Honey, I’m Velma.” Together, they tackle this whimsical yet sinister challenge, with Russell T Davies’ clever script presenting several existential hurdles on the way to a classic movie-movie ending.

Michael Greenberg / CBS

The Equalizer

10/9c

SUNDAY: In what is being reported as a potential “backdoor pilot” for a spinoff, though not yet ordered to series, Titus Welliver (whose Bosch: Legacy just ended its run) guest stars as legendary ex-CIA agent Elijah Reed. When he goes missing, his daughter Samantha (Juani Feliz) reaches out to McCall (Queen Latifah) for help, learning secrets about her family’s past in the Dominican Republic along the way.

HBO

The Rehearsal

Season Premiere 11/10c

SUNDAY: Nathan Fielder (The Curse) is something of an acquired taste, but his oddly subdued sincerity lends credence to his season-long quest to discover if “maybe a clown can change the world.” In Season 2 of his docu-style hybrid which he insists is a comedy, Fielder creates elaborate simulations of reality to explore a pressing issue involving airline safety. “Was I really the man to do this?” he wonders. Hard to say, but fans will be enthralled watching him try.

HBO‘s busy Sunday lineup includes the second thrilling episode of The Last of Us (9/8c), which continues exploring the fallout of Joel’s (Pedro Pascal) actions that put the vengeful Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) on the survivors’ trail; and the rollicking The Righteous Gemstones (10/9c), where Kelvin (Adam Devine) sulks in his treehouse after his disastrous roundtable appearance, Baby Billy (Walton Goggins) begs for more funding for his Teenjus teen-savior project (“I need some good mojo in this family”) and BJ (Tim Baltz) bonds with his service monkey, Dr. Watson.

