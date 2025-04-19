Rejoice! On Sunday, April 20, 2025, you have multiple ways to fully mark the Easter holiday with some of history’s greatest epic films.

TCM gets an early start with director William Wyler‘s Best Picture–winning religious saga Ben-Hur (1959). Starring Charlton Heston in the title role, which scored him the Best Actor Oscar, the story follows a freed Roman slave who becomes a chariot racer, meets Jesus, and converts to Christianity.

The movie won a whopping 11 of the 12 Oscars for which it was nominated (a feat only later matched by 1997’s Titanic and 2003’s The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King). But perhaps most impressive is its iconic chariot race, which ranks as one of the greatest action sequences ever filmed.

TCM continues with more religious historical epics: 1954 drama The Silver Chalice (noon/11am c), led by Virginia Mayo and Paul Newman in his film debut; 1961’s Barabbas (2:30/1:30c), starring Anthony Quinn in the title role as the prisoner freed in Jesus’ place; and, at 5/4c, King of Kings (1961), which retells the life of Jesus Christ (portrayed by Jeffrey Hunter).

The festivities switch gears at 8/7c with Easter Parade (1948), starring Judy Garland and Fred Astaire and featuring classic tunes like the title song, “Steppin’ Out With My Baby” and “A Couple of Swells.” Then, at 10/9c, the network pulls a rabbit out of its hat with Harvey (1950), the charming comedy led by James Stewart. Finally, the lineup comes full circle with the original 1925 silent epic Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ (midnight/11c).

Movies! also airs the 1959 Ben-Hur at 12:25/11:25am c and again at 8/7c. At 5/4c, catch The Robe (1953), the Best Picture–nominated fictional biblical adventure led by Richard Burton. The network’s Easter fest concludes with 1966’s The Bible: In the Beginning (12:35am/11:35c), director John Huston‘s recounting of the first 22 chapters of the Book of Genesis, with a cast including Michael Parks, Richard Harris, Franco Nero, George C. Scott, and Ava Gardner.

Easter Movie Marathons, Sunday, April 20, 6am/5c, TCM; 12:25/11:25am, Movies!