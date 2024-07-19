Natalie Portman in ‘Lady in the Lake,’ Team USA Olympics Preview, a Tasty ‘Omnivore’ Journey, A&E Doubles Down on True Crime

Natalie Portman stars in the provocative Apple TV+ mystery Lady in the Lake, set in 1960s Baltimore. A week before the opening ceremonies, NBC teases the Summer Olympics with interviews of Team USA athletes. A global Apple TV+ docuseries celebrates food through deep dives into our most essential ingredients. A&E doubles down on true crime with two new series.

Patrick Wymore/ABC

Lady in the Lake

Series Premiere

DGA Award-winning director Alma Har’el adapts Laura Lippman’s acclaimed 2019 novel, an evocative mystery that follows the parallel fates of two women from very different strata of 1960s’ Baltimore society. Natalie Portman stars as Maddie Schwartz, a restless Jewish housewife who abandons her family to start anew, hoping to break into the boys’ club of journalism as an investigative reporter. Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit) is Cleo, a struggling but proud Black single mother whose demise—and enigmatic identity as the murdered “lady in the lake”—is foreshadowed in portentous voice-overs. As their stories intertwine, Lady in the Lake delivers a provocative portrait of racial and sexual inequality in turbulent times. Launches with two episodes.

Inspiring America: Team USA

Special

A week from now, we’ll be cheering on teams from across the globe as they participate in the opening ceremonies of the Summer Olympics along the river Seine in Paris. As a preview, NBC News personalities Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb get up close and personal with some of the stars of Team USA. Expect updates on breakouts including gymnastics comeback queen Simone Biles, swimming sensation Katie Ledecky, track’s Noah Lyles and members of the starry basketball squads, with Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry among the men and Brittney Griner among the women.

Omnivore

Documentary Premiere

“Food is never just food,” says celebrity chef René Redzepi of the world-renowned restaurant Noma. He’s the tour guide to a flavorful worldwide exploration of the essential ingredients that over history have shaped entire societies. In eight episodes filmed on five continents—sites include Peruvian salt flats, schools of tuna off the Spanish coast and Rwandan coffee forests—Redzepi celebrates staples including salt, rice and corn as well as coffee, chile, banana, tuna and pig. It’s a feast for the mind and soul.

Hulu

Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks

Series Premiere

A new true-crime series, narrated by veteran journalist Bill Kurtis, explores unsolved murder cases that were ultimately cracked using DNA evidence. The opener revisits the brutal 1995 murder of 14-year-old Nacole Smith in the woods of Atlanta, left unresolved until a second assault decades later led to the discovery of her killer. Followed by the series premiere of Tell Me How I Died (10/9c), a true-crime series focusing on the work of pathologists who discover leads through autopsies and studying victims’ bodies. In the opener, a pastor’s second wife dies in a car crash, raising doubts about the death of his first wife. Enter Pennsylvania pathologist Dr. Wayne Ross, who never shook his suspicions of the earlier death.

Prime Video

Betty la Fea, The Story Continues

Series Premiere

We knew her as Ugly Betty on ABC from 2006-10, one of many international adaptations of the popular Spanish-language telenovela Yo soy Betty, la Fea. The original returns 20 years later with a sequel reuniting the cast, including Ana Maria Orozco as Betty, the former Plain Jane who’s now in the process of repairing her relationship with her estranged husband Armando (Jorge Enrique Abello) and her teenage daughter.

