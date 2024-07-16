‘The Challenge’ Star Reveals What Fans Don’t Know About Being on The Show

Jordan Wiseley was one of the all-stars invited back for the upcoming edition of The Challenge: Battle of the Eras, and he has been opening up about how the cast was treated behind the scenes.

The Real World: Portland alum took to his Instagram on Sunday, July 14, where he shared a video inspiring his followers to get in shape ahead of the show’s premiere on Wednesday, August 14, on MTV. In doing so, he revealed how The Challenge house “is one of the worst environments to be in.”

“I’m not exaggerating. This one was by far the worst treatment we’ve ever received as a cast and it’s taken a toll (more on that later),” he captioned the video. “But now we gotta work together to get off the couch and going again!”

In the video, Wiseley expanded on his thoughts, saying, “Most people think we go in The Challenge house and we just work out all the time and turn into savages. No. The entire time you’re there, you’re losing shape.”

He continued, “We are treated like s***, we sleep like s***, we are fed like s***, our schedules are dog s***… 20-hour days like nothing. So we just lose shape. Doesn’t matter how long you’re there. Two weeks? You are gonna come out depressed, looking like s***.”

“So now we’re gonna get back in shape,” Wiseley added. “The Challenge starts in less than a month, so we need to be in shape. So when you’re sitting there looking at your TV saying, ‘I can do that,’ you’ll know you can.”

Wiseley, a pro race car driver from Mustang, Oklahoma, first appeared on The Real World: Portland in 2013. After that, he featured on nine seasons of The Challenge, winning four times, on Battle of the Exes II, Dirty 30, War of the Worlds 2, and World Championship. He will be representing Era 3 on the landmark 40th season when it premieres next month.

Several of Wiseley’s Battle of the Eras castmates commented on his Instagram post, many agreeing with his sentiments.

“I lost so much weight and cardio and strength!” Kyland Young wrote.

Theo Campbell added, “I didn’t even get a pair of shoes that fitted for the whole time!!,” later noting, “I lost 23lbs.”

“This is facts,” said Total Madness finalist Bayleigh Dayton.

“WE DECAY,” exclaimed Laurel Stucky, who has competed on eight seasons of The Challenge and won twice.

MTV has not responded to Wiseley’s remarks as of writing.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras, Premieres, Wednesday, August 14, 8 p.m. ET/PT, MTV