After watching two dozen contenders vying to become The Challenge‘s newest champion — with Emanuel Neagu taking the crown — in Season 39’s Battle for a New Champion, fans will see something very different in Season 40. The milestone season, which is expected to be set in Vietnam, will feature four different “eras” of Challenge veterans, including some of the most prominent OG players and some favorites from the more recent seasons.

MTV hasn’t confirmed all of these details, of course. Still, thanks to some social media sleuthing by some of the fandom’s most reliable internet investigators, the shape of The Challenge Season 40 is starting to come into view. Here’s a look at all of the rumors and details so far.

When will The Challenge Season 40 air?

A premiere date for the next season of the tentpole Challenge series has not been released. However, it looks like the cast headed to the location of the shoot — in Vietnam — in early March, based on various social media posts made by the suspected cast members for the season.

In the meantime, though, we do know that The Challenge: All Stars, Paramount+‘s veteran-heavy spinoff, is returning for Season 4 on April 10. That season takes place in Cape Town, South Africa, with a cash prize of $300,000.

What is the theme of The Challenge Season 40?

While an official title and tagline for the new season haven’t been released yet, it’s expected that the theme of the season will be the “best of the eras” (thanks for the inspo, Taylor Swift!).

Who will host The Challenge Season 40?

Though it isn’t officially official at this time, there’s little doubt that long-time The Challenge host T.J. Lavin will return to emcee the new season.

Who is competing on The Challenge Season 40?

An official cast list has yet to be revealed, but observant fans have patched together a tentative cast list based on social media posts by Challenge veterans. The cast list appears to be as follows (though please do note that this list is certainly subject to change based on developing information):

Era 1 (Seasons 1-10): Aneesa Ferreira, Brad Fiorenza, Chris “C.T.” Tamburello, Darrell Taylor, Derrick Kosinski, Jodi Weatherton, Katie Cooley, Mark Long, Rachel Robinson, and Tina Barta.

Era 2 (Seasons 11-20): Aviv Melmed, Brandon Nelson, Cara Maria Sorbello, Derek Chave, Emily Schromm, Johnny "Bananas" Devenazio, KellyAnne Judd, Lauren Stucky, Nehemiah Clark, and Ryan Kehoe.

Era 3 (Seasons 21-30): Amanda Garcia, Averey Tressler, Cory Wharton, Devin Walker, Jonna Mannion, Leroy Garrett, Nia More, Tony Raines, and Tori Deal.

Era 4 (Seasons 31-39): Horacio Gutiérrez Jr., Jenny West, Josh Martinez, Kaycee Clark, Kyland Young, Michele Fitzgerlad, Nurys Mateo, Olivia Kaiser, Paulie Calafiore, and Theo Campbell.

There are also several rumored alternates for each era, including Eric "Big Easy" Banks, Tula "Big T" Fazakerley, Carley Johnson, Faysal "Fessy" Shafaat, Jasmine Reynaud, Jay Mitchell, Ruthie Alcaide, and Syrus Yarbrough.

