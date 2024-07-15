Emmys 2024: How to Watch Nominations Live

It may seem like the 2024 Emmys have already happened since the 2023 Emmys aired just a few months ago in January of this year due to strike delays. However, it’s almost time for TV’s biggest night of this year to take place when the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards air on September 15 on ABC.

This week, TV’s biggest shows and brightest talents will be honored with nods for the 2024 Emmys as Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph and Veep‘s Tony Hale join forces to read out this year’s nominees live at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT. Audiences can watch the nominations announcement live on Emmys.com.

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will celebrate TV’s finest, with the dates of eligibility being from June 1, 2023, to May 31, 2024. The ceremony will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, and will be broadcast on ABC.

This is ABC’s first Emmys telecast since the pandemic-addled 2020 Emmys, which saw Jimmy Kimmel hosting as most honorees dialed into the show virtually. A host has not been announced for the 2024 Emmys, but Kimmel is a likely choice, since he tends to host each year ABC is the broadcast (previously, 2012 and 2016).

After the Emmy nominations announcement, voting will open for Television Academy Members from August 15-26. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place some time in September.

2024 Emmy nominations, Wednesday, July 17, 11:30 a.m. ET