Luke Perry’s Daughter Pays Emotional Tribute to Shannon Doherty

Sophie Perry, the daughter of the late Luke Perry, has shared a heartfelt tribute to Shannen Doherty, the Charmed actress who died on Saturday, July 13, after a years-long battle with breast cancer.

On Sunday, July 14, Sophie took to her Instagram Stories to share a throwback photo of her father posing with Doherty, his Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star and on-screen love interest. Sophie posted a simple but touching white love heart over the image.

In the photo, Doherty, who played Brenda Walsh on the hit 1990s television series, and Luke, who played Dylan McKay, are both smiling, with Luke biting Doherty’s pearl necklace.

Sophie is the daughter of Luke and Rachel “Minnie” Sharp, who married in 1993 and divorced in 2003. Before Luke’s passing in 2019, the couple shared joint custody of Sophie and her brother, AEW wrestler Jack Perry. Luke died at the age of 52 after suffering a massive ischemic stroke.

After Luke’s death, Riverdale, in which Luke starred as Fred Andrews, dedicated its fourth season premiere to the actor and his character. Doherty also appeared in the special episode.

“Luke loved his family,” Doherty told People in 2019. “He raved about his kids and how proud he was of them. He showed me videos of them often.”

Doherty’s passing was confirmed on Sunday, with her publicist, Leslie Sloane, saying in a statement, “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease.”

Following the news, Doherty’s friends and former co-stars have taken to social media to share their condolences and tributes.

Charmed alum Alyssa Milano, who played Phoebe Halliwell on the hit fantasy drama, told Us Weekly, “It’s no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship, but at its core was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of. She was a talented actress, beloved by many, and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her.”

Meanwhile, Jason Priestley, 90210’s Brandon Walsh, posted on Instagram, “Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Shannen. She was a force of nature and I will miss her. Sending love and light to her family in this dark time.”