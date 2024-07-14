Shannen Doherty Death: ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ & ‘Charmed’ Costars Mourn ‘Force of Nature’

Shannen Doherty’s costars from Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed are mourning the loss of the actor.

Doherty, who starred as Brenda Walsh on 90210 and Prue Halliwell on Charmed, died at age 53 on Saturday, July 13, after a years-long fight against breast cancer.

“Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Shannen,” Jason Priestley, 90210’s Brandon Walsh, wrote on Instagram the following day. “She was a force of nature and I will miss her. Sending love and light to her family in this dark time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jason_priestley (@jason_priestley)



Carol Potter — who played Cindy Walsh, Brandon and Brenda’s mother, on the Fox teen drama — also posted an Instagram tribute. “Shocked and saddened by news of Shannon Doherty’s death,” Potter wrote. “What a journey she has been on! Gone too soon. Throughout, she stayed true to herself and gave us an example of courage and perseverance in facing her own death. May she rest in peace.”

Charmed alum Alyssa Milano, who played Phoebe Halliwell on the WB fantasy drama, grieved for Doherty and referenced their years of behind-the-scenes tension. “It’s no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship, but at its core was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of,” she said in a statement to Us Weekly. “She was a talented actress, beloved by many, and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her.”

Another touching tribute came from Olivia Munn, who never costarred with Doherty but bonded with her over their respective experiences with breast cancer.

“I am absolutely heartbroken over the passing of Shannen Doherty,” Munn wrote in an Instagram Stories update. “When I was first diagnosed with breast cancer, I remembered how she bravely let the world into her journey and reached out to her. We became instant friends — which I honestly couldn’t comprehend at times because watching her on 90210 was everything to me when I was 10. We bonded through a shared battle and a desire to help other women.”

Munn added: “Looking back on the last text she sent me just a couple months ago, she asked how I was doing and if she could do anything for me… True to form, Shannen was offering her support even though she was in the final stage of fighting this horrific disease. Cancer is really f**king scary, and Shannen faced it with such dignity, strength, and grace. I’m sending all of my love to her mother, who was her best friend, hero, and champion every step of the way. Fly so high, my friend.”