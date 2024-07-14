Jacoby Jones, Super Bowl Champion and ‘DWTS’ Alum, Dies at 40

Amanda Bell
CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 21: Jacoby Jones #12 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Former NFL wide receiver Jacoby Jones died at the age of 40 on Sunday (July 14), ESPN reports. His cause of death is currently unknown.

Jones was a New Orleans, Louisiana, native who went to college a Lane before joining the Houston Texans in 2007. After four years, he moved to the Baltimore Ravens where he helped the team win Super Bowl XLVII. Jones set several records during the game, including the longest kickoff return with 108 yards (and longest play for the same) and most all-purpose yards in a Super Bowl with 288.

He also played for the San Diego Chargers, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Monterrey Steel. In 2017, he signed a one-day contract with the Ravens so that he could then retire, as a member of the team. He later returned to Lane College to work as a wide receivers coach as the start of his college staff coaching history.

In addition to playing professional football, Jones also starred in Season 16 of Dancing With the Stars, coming in third place in a partnership with Karina Smirnoff.

In a statement, the Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh said of Jones, “I loved Jacoby Jones. We all did. His spirit, enthusiasm and love for people were powerful. He was a light. He was the cherished son of his loving mom, Ms. Emily. They were so close. He was a man of faith. My favorite football play was when Jacoby was talking to his mom in the end zone, just before a late-game kickoff return against the Vikings in a snowstorm shootout. Jacoby then raced to catch the ball and run it back for a touchdown. My favorite Jacoby personal moment was every time I saw his smiling face full of Joy. Rest in peace, Jacoby, in the arms of Jesus.”

Additional tributes from his friends and former colleagues poured in on social media Sunday afternoon.

