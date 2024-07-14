[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Orphan Black: Echoes Season 1 Episode 4 “It’s All Coming Back.”]

Lucy (Krysten Ritter) and Jules (Amanda Fix) are determined to get answers not only about who they are (why did someone make printouts of a person at two different ages?) but also that dream they share (with a blood knife), and by the end of the latest Orphan Black: Echoes episode, one of them might be about to get them.

First, Lucy and Jules use the drugs the latter makes to see more of that dream. After that, they’re able to figure out where they were, which eventually leads them to Melissa, the previous owner of the house now in assisted living. They claim to be there to see her for a research project, and she keeps calling both of them Eleanor. Furthermore, there’s a photo from a high school graduation of a teen who looks just like Jules, suggesting that Melissa is the printouts’ mother.

When Tom (Reed Diamond) shows up, however, Lucy knows they have to go, and with both Lucy and Jules being chased, the two split up. Jules goes with her mom, Neva (Alexandra Castillo), after she insists she can trust her, while Lucy runs outside as Kira (Keeley Hawes) arrives in her car. She shows Lucy the drawing of the baby she’s seen already and tells her if she wants to know who he is to come with her. Lucy gets in the car, and they drive off.

Lucy goes with Kira because it’s better for her to trust the scientist than to deal with the people who want to likely kill her and because she wants answers. “She doesn’t have a choice at that point, right?” Ritter tells TV Insider. “She’s determined to find out what’s going on, who she is, why these people are after her, why they’re making other versions. And I think that that is the sort of the action for Lucy for the season when she’s off to the races: She has a one-track mind finding out what’s going on.”

The episode ends with Kira telling Lucy she’ll tell her everything, but what she should know is she was made out of love. So how much is Kira going to reveal?

“I think at that moment, Kira knows that there’s no more hiding and there’s no more lying, that she’s going to have to come clean, and that Lucy really deserves to understand who she is and where she came from,” says creator, writer, showrunner, and executive producer Anna Fishko. “She’s been very worried about her because she’s been out in the world and obviously under threat, and I think she feels in that moment that it’s the least she could do is to give her all the facts.”

