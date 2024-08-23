‘Orphan Black: Echoes’ Finale Sneak Peek: Lucy’s Faced With Heartbreaking Choice About Charlie & Jules (VIDEO)

Lucy (Krysten Ritter) was already living her worst nightmare after Tom (Reed Diamond) kidnapped Charlie (Avan Jogia), Jack’s (Zariella Langford) daughter, for Darros (James Hiroyuki Liao). But now, in the Orphan Black: Echoes Season 1 finale, airing on August 25, it gets even worse, as you can see in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek.

Jules (Amanda Fix) as Lucy returns from meeting with Tom. “Charlie must be terrified,” the teen knows and asks what they’re going to do. But Lucy pulls Jack into another room to talk to him. Tom didn’t have Charlie with him, and Lucy doesn’t know where she is. She tried to give herself up, but that’s not what Darros wants. He wants Jules, Lucy reveals, urging Jack to keep his voice down—but the teen is listening in about the trade.

What does Darros want with Jules? “I don’t know, but I can’t just give her over, she’s a kid,” Lucy says. “She’s a kid, what about my kid? How are we going to get my daughter back?” Jack asks. Watch the full sneak peek above for more—including what surprises both Lucy and Jack when they leave the room.

It was at the end of the penultimate episode of the season that Lucy discovered that Tom had taken Charlie. “That’s her worst nightmare. That’s very bad,” Ritter told us. “That is not good because Lucy thinks of Charlie as a daughter and adores her and loves her unconditionally and I think would do anything to protect her. And is heartbroken because of Lucy’s background, because of who she is. She’s put Charlie in danger, which is horrible.”

In addition to Lucy figuring out how to get Charlie back, the Season 1 finale, titled “We Will Come Again,” sees Kira (Keeley Hawes) and Eleanor (Rya Kihlstedt) finally uncovering Darros’ secret plan.

Orphan Black: Echoes, Season 1 Finale, Sunday, August 25, 10/9c, AMC and BBC America

